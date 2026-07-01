Gurugram RERA approves 51 real estate projects worth ₹38,000 crore in H1 2026
Gurugram RERA update: Of the 51 projects, 11 marquee real estate projects alone account for investments of around ₹25,000 crore
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, approved 51 real estate projects with a combined investment of nearly ₹38,000 crore (about $4 billion) during the first half of 2026, the regulator said in a statement on July 1.
Of these, 11 marquee projects alone account for investments of around ₹25,000 crore, highlighting the scale of real estate development underway in Gurugram.
According to data released by the Authority, the approved projects comprise 16,727 units, including 15,403 residential units, 1,084 commercial units and 240 industrial units, reflecting continued momentum across the residential, commercial and industrial real estate segments.
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“The Gurugram real estate market is attracting the best real estate players of the country, who are launching high-value luxurious products at regular intervals, and it reflects the confidence of stakeholders in Gurugram’s long-term growth story as well as the sustained demand from investors and homebuyers,” it said.
Faster approvals, regulatory oversight, and improved compliance mechanisms have encouraged both domestic and institutional investors to participate aggressively in the market, the Authority said in its statement.
RERA Gurugram attracted nearly ₹87,000 crore in investments across 131 projects
RERA, Gurugram, attracted nearly ₹87,000 crore in investment across 131 projects in the 2025 calendar year, Gurugram RERA said in a statement.
Gurugram RERA implemented several institutional reforms including rigorous scrutiny of information submitted by real estate promoters at the time of project registration, the introduction of mandatory project site inspections by domain experts, mandatory filing of quarterly progress reports (QPR), and, in the interest of greater transparency, making public consultation through the issuance of public notices a mandatory prerequisite for project registration, it said.
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The Authority has significantly reduced the complaints backlog in order to streamline the dispute resolution process and bring relief to homebuyers, the statement said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More