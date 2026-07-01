Gurugram RERA approves 51 real estate projects worth ₹38,000 crore in H1 2026

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, approved 51 real estate projects with a combined investment of nearly ₹38,000 crore (about $4 billion) during the first half of 2026, the regulator said in a statement on July 1. RERA, Gurugram, has approved 51 real estate projects with a combined investment of nearly ₹38,000 crore during the first half of 2026 (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Of these, 11 marquee projects alone account for investments of around ₹25,000 crore, highlighting the scale of real estate development underway in Gurugram.

According to data released by the Authority, the approved projects comprise 16,727 units, including 15,403 residential units, 1,084 commercial units and 240 industrial units, reflecting continued momentum across the residential, commercial and industrial real estate segments.

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“The Gurugram real estate market is attracting the best real estate players of the country, who are launching high-value luxurious products at regular intervals, and it reflects the confidence of stakeholders in Gurugram’s long-term growth story as well as the sustained demand from investors and homebuyers,” it said.

Faster approvals, regulatory oversight, and improved compliance mechanisms have encouraged both domestic and institutional investors to participate aggressively in the market, the Authority said in its statement.

RERA Gurugram attracted nearly ₹ 87,000 crore in investments across 131 projects RERA, Gurugram, attracted nearly ₹87,000 crore in investment across 131 projects in the 2025 calendar year, Gurugram RERA said in a statement.

Gurugram RERA implemented several institutional reforms including rigorous scrutiny of information submitted by real estate promoters at the time of project registration, the introduction of mandatory project site inspections by domain experts, mandatory filing of quarterly progress reports (QPR), and, in the interest of greater transparency, making public consultation through the issuance of public notices a mandatory prerequisite for project registration, it said.

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The Authority has significantly reduced the complaints backlog in order to streamline the dispute resolution process and bring relief to homebuyers, the statement said.