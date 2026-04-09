Gurugram RERA disposes of all pending cases till 2024

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Gurugram has disposed of all 2,174 pending complaints up to 2024, and all cases currently before it for adjudication are now from 2025 onwards, it said in a statement. The Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Gurugram has disposed of all 2,174 pending complaints up to 2024. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The authority noted that as of March 31, 2025, 2,174 cases were pending, all of which have since been resolved.

In 2025, it adjudicated 5,024 complaints, granting refunds or delayed possession charges (DPC) based on the merits of each case, the statement said

“Now all cases before it for adjudication are from 2025 onwards, it said, adding that 2,174 cases were pending before the authority as on March 31, 2025, which have been disposed of,” it said in a statement on April 8.

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As per RERA status trackers on the website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, RERA Gurugram is the third-highest in terms of the number of complaint registrations, but the highest in terms of the disposal of registered complaints, the statement added.

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In terms of the percentage of complaints adjudicated, RERA Gurugram ranks among the top, according to the RERA status tracker on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs website.

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The data shows that RERA Gurugram has registered 17,893 complaints and disposed of 16,753 of them, translating to a disposal rate of 93.62%, the statement said.