Gurugram RERA disposes of all pending cases till 2024
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Gurugram has disposed of all 2,174 pending complaints up to 2024
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Gurugram has disposed of all 2,174 pending complaints up to 2024, and all cases currently before it for adjudication are now from 2025 onwards, it said in a statement.
The authority noted that as of March 31, 2025, 2,174 cases were pending, all of which have since been resolved.
In 2025, it adjudicated 5,024 complaints, granting refunds or delayed possession charges (DPC) based on the merits of each case, the statement said
“Now all cases before it for adjudication are from 2025 onwards, it said, adding that 2,174 cases were pending before the authority as on March 31, 2025, which have been disposed of,” it said in a statement on April 8.
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As per RERA status trackers on the website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, RERA Gurugram is the third-highest in terms of the number of complaint registrations, but the highest in terms of the disposal of registered complaints, the statement added.
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In terms of the percentage of complaints adjudicated, RERA Gurugram ranks among the top, according to the RERA status tracker on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs website.
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The data shows that RERA Gurugram has registered 17,893 complaints and disposed of 16,753 of them, translating to a disposal rate of 93.62%, the statement said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More