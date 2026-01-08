UP RERA report card 2025: Real estate project registrations up 19%, capital investments jump by 53.5% led by Noida

Uttar Pradesh’s real estate sector recorded robust growth in 2025, with project registrations rising by 19%, capital investment surging by 53.5%, and approved residential and commercial units increasing by 22.5%, driven largely by Noida, according to a UP RERA report. Noida emerged as the top performer in 2025, with 69 registered real estate projects and 37,199 approved units. (Photo for representational purposes only) (HT File)

The state registered 308 real estate projects in 2025, up from 259 in 2024, representing a 49-project increase, or a 19% increase, it said.

Capital investment jumped from ₹44,526 crore in 2024 to ₹68,328 crore in 2025, reflecting a 53.5% increase and strong investor confidence. Noida led the state with investments of ₹37,161 crore, followed by Ghaziabad at ₹12,750 crore and Lucknow at ₹9,398 crore, underscoring their continued importance in Uttar Pradesh’s real estate landscape, the report said.

The report noted that large-scale infrastructure initiatives, including expressways, metro rail projects, industrial corridors, smart city programs, and urban rejuvenation schemes, have significantly improved connectivity and livability, making both established cities and emerging urban centres, including temple towns, attractive for real estate investment.

“The performance of UP RERA in 2025 reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability and consumer protection. The significant increase in project registrations, approved units, and capital investment demonstrates growing trust in the regulatory framework. Our focus remains on balanced regional development, timely project completion and safeguarding the interests of homebuyers, while creating an investor-friendly environment across Uttar Pradesh,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman of UP RERA.

The number of approved residential and commercial units increased from 69,365 in 2024 to 84,976 in 2025, representing an addition of 15,611 units, or a 22.5% growth over the previous year. In total, more than 1.54 lakh units have been approved over the past two years. Out of the total units approved in 2025, as many as 62,672 are residential units, including apartments, plots and villas, while 22,304 units are commercial, such as shops, studios and other commercial facilities, the report noted.

Over the combined years of 2024 and 2025, UP RERA has approved a total of 1,54,341 residential and commercial units, offering a wide range of options for homebuyers and investors alike, the report stated.

“This sharp growth in investment is a clear indicator of strengthening investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s real estate market. It also underscores the positive impact of the government’s development-oriented priorities, along with the effectiveness of U.P. RERA’s regulatory mechanisms in ensuring transparency, accountability and timely project execution, thereby making the sector more attractive for long-term investment,” the report said.

Noida emerges as the top performer in 2025 Among the districts, Noida emerged as the top performer in 2025, with 69 registered projects and 37,199 approved units. Lucknow followed closely with 67 projects and 13,668 units, while Ghaziabad recorded 29 projects comprising 10,747 units.

In terms of investment value, Noida again led the state with ₹37,161 crore, followed by Ghaziabad at ₹12,750 crore and Lucknow at ₹9,398 crore, underscoring their continued importance in Uttar Pradesh’s real estate landscape.

UP sees regionally diversified growth in 2025, driven by Tier-2 and emerging cities

In 2024, of the 259 projects registered with U.P. RERA, 89 were located in the NCR region, while a significantly higher number, 170 projects, were registered in non-NCR districts. This trend became even more pronounced in 2025, with 308 projects registered statewide, including 122 in the NCR and 186 in non-NCR areas.

The rising share of non-NCR registrations highlights the impact of government-led infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and urban expansion across Tier-2 and emerging cities, it said.

Among the non-NCR regions, Lucknow emerged as a major growth engine, recording 67 registered projects in 2025. Mathura followed with 23 projects, reflecting increased activity driven by religious tourism and urban development. Bareilly (15 projects) and Agra (14 projects) also showed strong momentum, underscoring the growing importance of non-NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh’s real estate landscape.

“This evolving pattern highlights the growing investor confidence in cities beyond NCR and reflects the success of policies aimed at decentralising development, reducing regional imbalances and creating new, sustainable real estate hubs across Uttar Pradesh,” the report said.

UP RERA divides the state into three regions: western, central, and eastern. In the western region, 175 projects worth ₹55,620.43 crores were approved, covering 60,214 residential and commercial units. Noida, Ghaziabad and Agra emerged as the top three districts in terms of investment in this region. Other districts include Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar where projects are ongoing.

The central region recorded approved investment of ₹11,270.42 crores across 104 projects, with 21,646 units planned for construction. Lucknow led the region in investment, followed by Jhansi and Kanpur Nagar. Other districts in the region where projects have been registered include Barabanki, Bareilly, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, and Unnao.

In the eastern region, UP RERA approved 29 projects with a total investment of ₹1,436.86 crores. These projects will result in the construction of 3,116 residential and commercial units. Varanasi ranked first in terms of investment in the eastern region, followed by Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. This region also has project registration in cities such as Chandauli, Gonda, Mau, Mirzapur, and Prayagraj, it noted.

Investments up in religious and pilgrimage cities The year 2025 also saw a rise in real estate investment and project registrations in Uttar Pradesh’s religious and pilgrimage cities, driven by growing economic activity from religious tourism and large-scale infrastructure development.

Ayodhya recorded five project registrations, reflecting steady investor interest in line with the city’s growing prominence in both religious and tourism sectors, the report said.



Mathura emerged as a major hub, with 23 projects registered, driven by strong demand for residential, hospitality, and commercial spaces. Varanasi saw nine projects registered, supported by ongoing redevelopment efforts and its status as a spiritual and cultural centre.

Prayagraj registered seven projects, signalling renewed confidence in the city’s long-term growth prospects, the report added.