SC greenlights conditional OCs in Noida’s Sector 150; What it means for Sports City projects

In a major relief for thousands of homebuyers awaiting possession since 2014, the Supreme Court has directed the Noida Authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates for housing projects in Sector 150 under the Sports City scheme, and to allow registries wherever developers have complied with building norms.



In its order dated November 24, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma accepted a comprehensive resolution plan submitted by the Noida Authority for the Sector 150 Sports City project. The land was originally allotted to Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd (LGCPL), which later sub-leased it to 24 developers. Spread across 300 acres, the project comprises nearly 20,000 housing units.



The resolution plan submitted by LGCPL was examined and approved by the authority on November 24, with certain conditions, including a roadmap to lift the ban imposed in January 2021. The measures are intended to revive the stalled project, officials told Hindustan Times.



The Noida Authority board will have four weeks to approve the resolution plan. “We will take the matter to our board for approvals as per the court order,” Lokesh M, CEO of the authority, had told the newspaper. The Supreme Court has directed the Noida Authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates for housing projects in Sector 150 under the Sports City scheme. (HT Archive) (HT_PRINT)

Details of the resolution plan Under the resolution, the January 2021 ban is to be lifted within 30 to 45 days of the Supreme Court order.

LGCPL must submit a revised Master Plan and building plans within 30 days. The authority has committed to approving the revised Master Plan within 45 days, subject to the board’s satisfaction and compliance with regulations.



Building plans, too, will be approved after LGCPL and other developers pay 20% of their outstanding dues.

Sports facilities to be completed within three years. The resolution states that an undertaking by LGCPL to complete all sports facilities within three years and other infrastructure within five years from the date of approval of the revised Master Plan.

It has been granted extra time, subject to payment of extension charges for the extended period, after the ban is lifted for the completion of the project.



Developers have also been granted the benefit of a “zero period” to recalculate dues for two durations when work was halted: from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and from January 18, 2021 till the revalidation of the revised Master Plan due to the ban.

However, developers will only be issued the Occupancy Certificate (OC) after clearing all dues and completing construction as per the plan. They are also allowed to bring in joint venture partners or co-developers, similar to arrangements followed in other areas of Noida, to help speed up construction and manage finances.



As security for pending dues, Noida shall have a first charge and lien over 20% units in each tower until full repayment. Occupancy certificates will only be granted after full payment and completion, the resolution said.



“We will comply with this resolution plan, and also honour the SC order so that we can deliver the apartments to aggrieved home-buyers and also facilitate the registries in the completed housing societies,” an LGCPL spokesperson, told the Hindustan Times newspaper adding, “We will coordinate with the Noida authority for further process as per the court order.”



Dinesh Gupta, president of the western UP chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), has said the ruling could help thousands of homebuyers whose apartments are ready but remain unoccupied because registries were stalled after the 2021 ban.



“Thousands of buyers stuck in the Sports City project have finally received clear direction and timelines. With the ban being lifted and the payment model defined, work will now accelerate. We expect to see major progress on ground in the coming months, strengthening buyer confidence. This move will give strong momentum to Noida’s real estate growth,” he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra Tribunal blames developer’s ‘greed’ for Panvel project delay and orders interest compensation to the buyer

Venkat Rao, founder and managing partner, Intygrat Law Offices, told Hindustan Times Real Estate that the resolution plan offers long-awaited hope to thousands of buyers whose registries were stuck. However, he cautions that the outcome will ultimately depend on developers adhering to the timelines and clearing their dues to the authority.

All about the Sports Cities project The Sports City scheme was launched by the Noida Authority in 2007, with sectors 78, 79, 150 and 152 earmarked for development. Between 2011 and 2015, about 826 acres were allotted at reserve prices ranging from ₹11,500 to ₹26,200 per sq m for ultra-luxury housing built alongside world-class sports infrastructure. Under the original plan, 70% of the land was to be used for sports facilities, 28% for group housing and 2% for commercial use, with proposed amenities including a golf course, indoor cricket stadium, swimming pools and multi-sport arenas.

However, developers prioritised residential and commercial construction, leaving the sports infrastructure largely unbuilt, despite deadlines between 2016 and 2019, an audit by CAG had noted in 2021.



A 2021 audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) uncovered large-scale irregularities, estimating a ₹9,000 crore loss to the Noida Authority and the state exchequer. The auditor found that land was significantly underpriced, plots worth ₹4,500 crore were allotted to entities that did not meet eligibility criteria, and developers carried out unauthorised ownership transfers while key dues remained unrecovered. The CAG also flagged that Noida failed to specify or consult experts on the sports facilities to be built, resulting in allotments to developers with no experience in developing sports infrastructure.

In January 2021, the Noida Authority froze occupancy certificates and flat registrations, alleging that developers had failed to construct the promised sports facilities.

Earlier in 2025, the High Court had observed that the CAG report was published in 2021, yet neither the Noida authority nor the state government had taken any action, such as filing an FIR against culpable officials or recovering dues from builders.



The Supreme Court recently heard the Sector 150 matter linked to the Noida Authority’s 2021 ban. Along with homebuyers awaiting possession, thousands are also unable to register their properties due to pending licences and approvals.

Also Read: Smartworld Developers enters Noida, plans ₹3,000-crore mixed-use project



During the hearing, the Solicitor General informed the court that the Noida Authority would lift the restrictions imposed at its 201st board meeting within 30 to 45 days. Once the ban is removed, developers can resume seeking approvals and restart construction. The court was also told that similar resolutions are likely for other Sports City projects in sectors 78, 79 and another part of Sector 150.

Also Read: Fresh hope for homebuyers as Greater Noida Authority clears co-developers for two stalled real estate projects