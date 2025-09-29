Relief for 400+ Noida Sports City homebuyers as SC permits conditional OCs for six Godrej Nest towers in Sector 150

Over 400 flat buyers in the Godrej Nest project at Noida’s Sector 150 Sports City have received relief after the Supreme Court directed the Noida Authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates for six residential towers within six weeks. The Supreme Court has directed the Noida Authority to issue conditional occupancy certificates for six residential towers in a group housing project, providing relief to homebuyers awaiting possession. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (HT Photo)

The order came on a special leave petition (SLP) filed by Brick Rise Developers, challenging a February 2025 Allahabad High Court ruling against Lotus Green, the lead developer of the Sports City project, over alleged irregularities, delays in development, and pending dues, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

The apex court’s order applies only to the six towers in the Godrej Nest project in Sector-150, meaning other allottees or towers in the Sports City project cannot claim similar relief based on this ruling. This ensures that the decision is project-specific, and does not create a legal precedent for other disputes in Sports City, the newspaper report said.

A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order (uploaded later on official site) after hearing intervention applications (request filed by third party to participate).

“Conditional occupancy certificates shall be granted to the applicants within a period of six weeks for the 6 towers for which application(s) are pending with the NOIDA. Such conditional occupancy certificates shall be subject to the final outcome of the Special Leave Petitions and any directions to be passed by this court,” said the Supreme Court order.

“The petitioner shall be responsible for the development of any sports/recreational facilities as per the sports city scheme and the sub-lease deed for Plot No-SC-02/H&I, Sector-150, NOIDA. All approvals must follow Noida’s building regulations and byelaws. The grant of the conditional occupancy certificates to the applicants shall not be treated as a precedent qua other allottees in the Sports City,” the order said.

Noida authority additional chief executive officer Satish Pal did not reply to the repeated calls by the newspaper on the issue.

The Allahabad High Court’s February order had directed the Noida authority to issue notices to all consortium partners of the Sector-150 Sports City project to recover long-pending dues, including premiums, penalties, interest, lease rent, and additional compensation. It had also ordered a CBI inquiry into Lotus Green and its consortium over alleged financial irregularities and failures to deliver promised sports infrastructure.

Following the authority’s notices, developers including Brick Rise began clearing dues. Brick Rise deposited ₹80 crore, and officials said other consortium partners are expected to follow suit. Godrej Group officials did not respond to calls by the newspaper.

Launched between 2010 and 2016 across 798 acres in Sectors 78, 79, 101, 150, and 152, the Sports City projects were envisioned to feature world-class facilities, including three golf courses and an international cricket stadium. However, developers focused largely on residential and commercial construction, leaving much of the promised sports infrastructure unfinished.