Smartworld Developers enters Noida, plans ₹3,000-crore mixed-use project

Gurugram-based Smartworld Developers has announced its foray into Noida with the acquisition of a roughly 6-acre land parcel in Sector 98, where it plans to launch a mixed-use development comprising branded residences, high-street retail and serviced homes.



The land, located along the Noida Expressway, was secured through an auction for ₹414 crore, and the project’s estimated sale value is expected to exceed ₹3,000 crore. Smartworld Developers has announced its foray into Noida with the acquisition of a roughly 6-acre land parcel in Sector 98, where it plans to launch a mixed-use development. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

“Entry into Noida is a significant milestone for Smartworld Developers as we further strengthen our presence in the NCR region. Noida’s rapidly evolving infrastructure and its growing importance as a key real estate hub offer immense potential,” Ashish Jerath, president, sales and marketing, Smartworld Developers told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

“Approvals are under process and we are hopeful of launching the project within a month,” he said.

The company said the project’s total development cost, including land and construction, is about ₹2,000 crore, with an estimated topline of around ₹3,000 crore.

Smartworld is in advanced discussions with a leading global hospitality and lifestyle brand for a collaboration on the project, aiming to introduce a world-class branded residence experience to Noida. A formal announcement is expected soon.

Jerath said that Noida has evolved from being viewed as Gurugram’s “poor cousin” to an emerging luxury hub, driven by superior infrastructure, the upcoming Noida International Airport, and rising demand from South-East and East Delhi. While Gurugram attracts inward migration from West, North and South Delhi due to its job market and high-rise ecosystem, Noida sees strong organic demand from affluent business families and professionals in its feeder markets.

Smartworld sees deep, unmet demand for premium housing in Noida in the ₹8–10 crore bracket, where prices range from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 per sq ft. The Sector 98 development is expected to be launched shortly and delivered in about four years.

The company also notes a broader shift among younger homebuyers, who increasingly prefer fully managed luxury apartments over standalone floors in Delhi, a trend that Smartworld believes will further support demand for its Noida project.

Smartworld Developers’ entry into Noida comes through a strategic land acquisition via auction, securing a prime 24,000 sq. mtr. (≈6-acre) parcel in Sector 98 along the Noida Expressway for ₹414 crore. The mixed-use zoning , allowing both independent retail and residential, along with the corner-plot advantage, makes the site particularly attractive. The project is currently in the final stages of approval.

Also Read: Fresh hope for homebuyers as Greater Noida Authority clears co-developers for two stalled real estate projects

Smartworld has established a presence in Gurugram, particularly along the high-potential Golf Course Road Extension, with landmark projects such as Smartworld Orchard, Smartworld Gems, Smartworld The Edition, Smartworld Sky Arc, and the latest, Trump Residences Gurgaon. The latter, Smartworld’s first international branded collaboration, was completely sold out within hours of launch. The company has also expanded along the Dwarka Expressway with Smartworld One DXP, an ultra-luxury residential project.

Also Read: Second Trump Tower launched in Gurugram, a first for any city outside New York

To date, Smartworld has delivered approximately 6.5 million sq. ft. (OC received). Around 20 million sq. ft. remains under development. With ₹40,000 crore worth of assets under management, the company is planning to go public in the coming years as part of its long-term growth strategy.