Delhi-NCR's real estate market sees 10,245 new housing unit launches in Q3 2025, with 87% in Gurugram

Delhi-NCR real estate market saw the launch of 10,245 new housing units in Q3 2025, reflecting a 12% increase over the previous quarter, although this was 37% lower compared to the same period last year. Gurugram remained the preferred destination for luxury housing, contributing 87% of luxury launches in the region during the quarter, a new report has said. Delhi-NCR real estate market saw the launch of 10,245 new housing units in Q3 2025, reflecting a 12% increase over the previous quarter, .(Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) (HT Photo)

As for prices, the weighted average launch price during this quarter stood at approximately ₹15,175 per square foot, marking a 30% quarter-on-quarter rise, though it was 3% lower on a year-on-year basis, Cushman & Wakefield's Market Beat Delhi-NCR Residential Q3 2025 has said.

High-end residential areas in NCR experienced a 5-6% annual capital appreciation. Gurugram and Noida led the growth, with prices rising 12% and 10%, respectively, on a year-on-year basis. Rental values saw modest improvements, increasing by 1-2% quarter-on-quarter and 4-6% year-on-year. The luxury segment in Gurugram saw the highest rental growth, with values rising by 10% compared to the previous year.

New Gurgaon and Dwarka Expressway emerged as the most active submarkets, accounting for 23% and 20% of launches, respectively, while Greater Noida contributed 14%, a new report by Cushman & Wakefield has said.

Residential unit launches in the NCR during the first nine months of 2025 was 10% lower as compared to similar periods last year, it noted.

Improved and hassle-free connectivity to the IGI Airport, evolving social infrastructure, affordability relative to central Gurgaon, and strong return prospects are driving residential activity in New Gurgaon and Dwarka Expressway, C & W’s MarketBeat report said.



Gurugram remained the preferred destination for luxury housing, contributing 87% of luxury launches during the quarter, the report noted.

Whereas, Gautam Buddha Nagar, which covers Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway, has gained momentum with 10,242 launches across the first nine months of 2025, a 54% increase on y-o-y basis, supported by robust infrastructure development, competitive pricing, and growth expectations around the Noida International Airport, it noted.

Also Read: Is Gurugram's luxury real estate boom sustainable? Experts weigh in on price and demand trends

The mid-end segment drove supply in Q3, taking a 51% share of new launches, followed by high-end (26%) and luxury (22%) projects. Luxury launches during the quarter fell by 30% on y-o-y terms, the report noted.

Capital and rental values witness marginal growth The weighted average launch price in Q3-25 stood at approximately ₹15,175 per sq ft, reflecting a 30% q-o-q increase despite being 3% lower on y-o-y terms. High-end residential submarkets in NCR recorded annual capital appreciation of 5- 6%, it said.

Also Read: British businessman buys 11,000 sq ft first-floor apartment in DLF’s Camellias for ₹100 crore

Gurugram and Noida witnessed stronger growth, with prices rising 12% and 10% on y-o-y basis, respectively. Rental values improved modestly, up 1-2% q-o-q and 4-6% over the year. Gurugram’s luxury segment recorded the highest rental growth of rental values, improving modestly, up 1-2% q-o-q and 4-6% over the year. Gurugram’s luxury segment recorded the highest rental growth of 10% compared to last year, the report added.