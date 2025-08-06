Luxury housing sales in Delhi NCR climb 9% in H1 2025 to 5168 units; Gurugram tops: JLL

Delhi NCR’s luxury housing market recorded sales of 5,168 units in the first half of 2025, marking an 8.5% year-on-year rise from 4,763 units sold during the same period last year, according to real estate consultancy JLL. Delhi NCR sold 5,168 luxury homes in H1 2025, up 8.5% from 4,763 units a year ago, per JLL. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

Gurugram topped the chart, accounting for 91% of NCR’s luxury sales and helping the region capture 65% of all luxury home transactions across the top seven Indian cities. Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway alone contributed 61% of Gurugram’s luxury housing sales in the period, the report said.

Factors such as rising disposable income, aspirational lifestyle priorities and homebuyers scouting for homes with better amenities have kept the demand for luxury housing steady in NCR. Despite an annual decline in residential sales volume in the first half of 2025 across all cities, including Delhi NCR, real estate developers are actively launching luxury supply with the best amenities and prime construction quality, the report said.

JLL said that the developers remain confident about Delhi NCR’s vast market expanse to absorb such products, particularly because of the upcoming festive season and tamed inflationary scenario in the country at large. Prominent real estate developers with a strong foothold in Delhi NCR are finally venturing beyond their home turf to take exposure in markets like Mumbai, Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL, noted.

“Despite a 23% annual decline in overall housing sales across Delhi NCR, luxury housing remained resilient,” Das said. “The share of luxury homes in total sales surged to 27% in H1 2025, up from 19% in H1 2024 and 12% in H1 2023.”

Upcoming infrastructure fuel demand

JLL said that the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) emerged as a major hotspot for luxury housing in Gurugram, accounting for 39% of all sales in the ₹5 crore-and-above segment during the first half of 2025, according to JLL.

The completion of the Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road, played a significant role in boosting demand across both the SPR and Dwarka Expressway corridors. Together, these two submarkets contributed to 61% of all luxury home sales in Delhi NCR during the period.

Several prominent national and regional developers launched high-end residential projects along the SPR in H1 2025, with improved infrastructure driving both prices and buyer interest. The Dwarka Expressway’s operational status has led to a notable surge in property values, pushing several projects into the luxury category, JLL said.

Meanwhile, established luxury zones such as Golf Course Road continued to see steady demand. However, their share of overall luxury sales remained limited to around 10%, as most new launches in this prime corridor had only a few units left for sale. "Upcoming infrastructure projects, including the new Gurugram Metro line, are expected to further enhance the appeal of emerging luxury submarkets like SPR and Dwarka Expressway, making them increasingly attractive for both end-users and investors," the report said.

“Gurugram has cemented its position as the epicentre of luxury real estate in India,” said Manish Aggarwal, senior managing director (North and East), JLL. “The launch of 22,000 luxury units in Delhi NCR since 2020, 89% of which are in Gurugram, shows the city’s transformation into a premium housing destination.”