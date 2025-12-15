UPRERA approves 16 new projects with an investment of ₹3,200.16 crore

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has approved 16 new real estate projects across nine districts of the state, involving an estimated investment of ₹3,200.16 crore, with Lucknow receiving the largest share. The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has approved 16 new real estate projects across nine districts of the state. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairperson, U.P. RERA, in the presence of senior officials.

Collectively, these projects will develop 3,845 residential, commercial, and mixed-use units, the regulatory authority announced on December 15.

The decision was taken during the 190th Authority Meeting, held at the U.P. RERA headquarters, under the chairmanship of Sanjay Bhoosreddy, Chairperson, U.P. RERA, in the presence of senior officials.

Among the approved projects, Lucknow leads with six projects, accounting for an investment of ₹2,154.69 crore. These include two residential, two mixed-use, and two commercial projects, comprising a total of 1,406 units, the regulatory authority said.

Agra has received approval for two projects worth ₹200.69 crore, including one residential and one mixed-use project, with 668 units.

Ghaziabad has been approved for two projects worth ₹74.18 crore, comprising 210 commercial units, the authority said.

In other districts, Bareilly has received approval for one residential project worth ₹104 crores with 454 units. Prayagraj has been approved for one residential project worth ₹6.05 crore with 74 units. Aligarh has received one residential project worth ₹77.47 crore with 142 units. Jhansi has been approved for one residential project worth ₹16.26 crore with 220 units.

Mathura–Vrindavan has received approval for one residential project worth ₹50.48 crore with 127 units. Moradabad has been approved for one residential project worth ₹516.34 crore with 544 units.

The mix of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across nine districts reflects U.P. RERA’s emphasis on planned and regionally balanced urban development. While residential projects dominate, the approval of commercial and mixed-use developments, particularly in Lucknow and Ghaziabad, highlights growing business and investment opportunities, UPRERA said.

The authority said the total investment of over ₹3,200 crore is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment and boost allied sectors such as construction materials, transport, finance and services.

Bhoosreddy said the approvals reflected sustained growth in the state's real estate sector.

"The investment of ₹3,200.16 crore will strengthen the construction ecosystem, create employment opportunities and ensure the availability of quality housing and commercial infrastructure," he said, adding that UP RERA remained committed to transparency, regulatory compliance and the protection of homebuyers' interests.