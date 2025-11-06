UP RERA removes 22 housing projects from abeyance list

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has removed 22 housing projects in seven districts from its “Abeyance List”, officials said on Wednesday. The “Abeyance List” was introduced after RERA discovered that several promoters had failed to upload key documents — such as land ownership records, approved maps, and inventory details — on the regulatory portal. (HT Archive)

The development that followed a detailed scrutiny of project documents will pave the way for resumption of construction on 8,856 housing plots and commercial units stuck for years.

“This development will ensure transparency and trust in the realty sector. The removal of projects (from the abeyance list) that now comply with the requirements will bring relief to thousands of homebuyers. The move will fuel economic activity and help in generating employment in Uttar Pradesh,” said UP RERA’s chairman Sanjay Bhoosaredy.

Despite repeated notices, nearly 400 projects remained incomplete in documentation and thus they were placed under suspension during the Authority’s 152nd meeting in July 2024.

After submission and verification of records, these 22 projects have now been reinstated, enabling construction to restart under full RERA compliance.

The revived projects include the ones in Noida and Ghaziabad that have majority of the projects. The two places are having 12 projects with at least 7,700 units.

Noida’s six projects include Jaypee Greens Garden Isles, Jaypee Greens Orchards, Greenbay Golf Homes, Winston Park-3, Grandprix Mega Suites, and Galactic City – Universal Tower.

In Ghaziabad, the list features Officer City-2 Phase-2, Shalimar City (Phase-2), G.N.B. Phase-2 (The Great Northern Bazaar), Delhi-99, Saya S Class, and Vihaan Shopping Plaza.

“The development will help homebuyers get the units delivered. It is a positive step in the right direction. We resumed the construction on these projects as and when these were put out of the list on fulfilling the requirements,” said Abhijit Gohil, chief executive officer of the Suraksha Group that has its projects in Noida.

Other districts benefiting from the decision include Lucknow (4 projects), Agra (2), Meerut (2), Jhansi (1), and Hathras (1). Among them are Emerald Mall, The Citadel, and Rolex Estate in Lucknow, Mangalam Niket in Agra, and Pashupati’s The Grande in Jhansi.

Officials said the move will restore confidence among homebuyers, ensure project completion, and inject fresh momentum into the state’s real estate and construction sectors.

The revival of these projects is expected to significantly contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth, with renewed construction activity generating jobs, increasing demand for materials, and strengthening investor sentiment in one of India’s largest real estate markets.