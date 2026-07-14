‘It was never about money’: Woman rejects man who sent salary slips to convince her to marry him

A woman has sparked discussion online after claiming that a man she had only recently met sent her salary slips and financial documents to persuade her to consider marriage. A woman revealed that a man shared financial documents after she rejected his marriage proposal. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Sharing her experience on Reddit, she said her best friend introduced her to a family friend. Although they connected quickly, she was surprised when he began discussing marriage just four days after they met.

Marriage proposal came within days “We actually clicked instantly, probably thanks to my self-deprecating humour. But then this dude somehow started talking about marriage four days after we met,” she wrote.

The woman said she had only just started college and was hesitant from the beginning. As they continued speaking, she realised their long-term plans were different. She wanted to move abroad and pursue research, while the man, a software engineer and the only child in his family, wanted to remain in India and eventually inherit his father’s furniture business.

Salary slips failed to change her mind Despite her repeated refusals, the man apparently assumed that her family’s financial difficulties were influencing her decision. “He literally started sending me his salary slips and financial documents to prove he could provide for me,” she wrote.

She maintained that money was not the issue. Her concerns centred on her health, particularly her dust allergy, and women’s safety in India. The man reportedly promised to keep her “happy and safe”, provide a comfortable environment and take her on holidays abroad three times a year.

Reflecting on the experience, she added, “I used to joke to my best friend all the time that I’d only marry a rich guy. Turns out, I’m not actually a gold digger after all.”

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The post was titled, “He sent me his salary slips to convince me to marry him.”

Reddit users react The post drew several reactions online. One user joked, “Bro submitted his financial resume instead of flirting.” Another wrote, “Four days in and he was already sharing salary slips. That escalated faster than a job interview.” A third commented, “She said no, and he responded with proof of income.” Someone else quipped, “He may be financially secure and genuinely interested, but four days is far too soon to discuss marriage and make such big promises.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)