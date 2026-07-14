All about the latest cheating scandal in Australian cricket so far

Australia women’s cricket vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has been accused by her estranged wife, Monica Wright, of having an affair with teammate Georgia Voll, with the allegations surfacing publicly on social media. Neither Gardner nor Voll has commented on the allegations. Cricket Australia, the country’s governing body for the sport, has also declined to comment, calling it a private matter

The controversy erupted after the Daily Mail reported on Monday that Gardner and Wright, who married in April 2025, had separated after Gardner allegedly began a relationship with a fellow player during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in India later that year.

The report claimed Gardner later admitted to the affair, following which the marriage ended and the couple separated.

Hours later, Wright publicly identified the alleged teammate by posting a photograph of Georgia Voll, an Australian opening batter, on Instagram with the caption: “This is who my wife cheated on me with,” saying earlier reports had been “too vague.”

Neither Gardner nor Voll has commented on the allegations. Cricket Australia, the country’s governing body for the sport, has also declined to comment, calling it a private matter.