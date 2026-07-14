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    Taylor-Travis’ family just got fluffier?

    The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament

    Updated on: Jul 14, 2026, 16:36:47 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce have sparked speculation of welcoming a dog. On Sunday, the NFL star was spotted with a fluffy, all-white dog while stepping off Swift’s private jet at the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida.

    Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce have sparked speculation of welcoming a dog
    Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce have sparked speculation of welcoming a dog

    The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament.

    The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament.
    The dog appeared to be a Samoyed, a breed known for its thick white coat and friendly temperament.

    The speculation first surfaced after guests at the couple’s wedding celebration earlier this month claimed to have seen a photograph of Swift and Kelce cuddling the same white dog among the event’s displays.

    Swift has long been known as a cat lover and is parent to three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button — all of whom have featured in her public appearances and social media over the years.

    The couple has not commented on the dog or revealed its name, if it is indeed theirs.

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