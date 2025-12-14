Delayed possession: UP RERA tribunal directs promoter to pay interest to homebuyers

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA)’s Appellate Tribunal has directed the promoter of a residential cluster in Greater Noida’s Sector-27 to pay interest on delayed possession to homebuyers within 45 days and refund the amount collected for the township’s master club and golf course. The tribunal observed that the promoter was engaged in fraudulent, unfair, and deceptive practices since the project’s inception (For Representation)

The tribunal, led by Justice Suneet Kumar and administrative member Rameshwar Singh, also instructed the promoter to execute a correction deed to include missing details in the registered tripartite sub-lease deed. The decision came on Saturday while dismissing appeals filed by the promoter against a March 7, 2024, UP RERA order.

The key directives included payment of ₹50,000 litigation costs to each respondent by the promoter within 45 days. The tribunal also directed UP RERA to consider penal action under the 2016 RERA Act. The state government has been asked to probe whether Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) violated norms and building rules, benefiting the promoter.

The tribunal observed that the promoter was engaged in fraudulent, unfair, and deceptive practices from the project’s inception, saying GNIDA’s regulatory approvals are under scrutiny, with RERA directed to produce REP plan records, approved layout, and sub-lease documents.

It ordered that the principal secretary, state government, must investigate GNIDA’s role in violating REP plan and building rules. The tribunal noted that buyers were misled about property’s nature, ownership transfer, and club and golf course charges, which were used to withhold possession and conveyance.

The tribunal held that the promoter collected approximately ₹100 crore through these charges, defrauding allottees. The tripartite sub-lease deed had serious deficiencies, including missing plot size, exclusive area, boundary details and undivided share, it said.