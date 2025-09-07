UP RERA resolves 76% of complaints received so far this year; majority related to housing delays and possession issues

In 2025, Uttar Pradesh RERA resolved close to 76% of the complaints filed with the regulatory authority. Of the 2,394 complaints received this year, 1,810 have already been addressed. Most of these cases relate to housing project delays and possession issues, the Authority said in a statement on September 7. Uttar Pradesh RERA has resolved close to 76% of the complaints filed with the regulatory authority till date. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Since its inception, U.P. RERA has received 58,545 complaints under the RERA Act, accounting for 39% of all consumer complaints filed across the country. Nearly 40% of the total complaints resolved nationwide have been addressed by the Authority, which has maintained a disposal rate of 85.20%, well above most other states, it said.

The majority of complaints come from the state’s key real estate hubs such as Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Varanasi, and Meerut.

“These districts, being key hubs of real estate development, account for the majority of issues related to housing projects and possession delays. By addressing grievances in these high-demand districts, UP RERA has been instrumental in safeguarding the rights of homebuyers and promoting balanced growth in the sector,” the RERA Authority said.

"UP RERA has been working with a mission to safeguard the rights of homebuyers and bring transparency in the real estate sector. The high rate of complaint disposal reflects the Authority’s efficiency and commitment towards timely justice. We will continue to strengthen our efforts to ensure accountability of promoters and protect the interests of consumers across the state," said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UP RERA.

UP RERA warns developers over payments in unauthorised accounts On September 3, the regulatory authority flagged concerns over developers allegedly diverting homebuyers’ payments to unauthorised accounts. RERA has urged allottees to promptly report such violations through its dedicated grievance platform.

"The misuse of this system by certain promoters is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Bhoosreddy had said.

As per RERA norms, developers must route all payments through the designated collection account for each project and disclose this information in promotional material and buyer documents. From this account, 70% of funds are transferred daily into an escrow account to be used exclusively for project development, ensuring timely completion and delivery.

However, the regulator noted several cases of promoters bypassing these rules, prompting the introduction of the reporting feature to tighten oversight.