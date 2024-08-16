To safeguard the interests of homebuyers, the UP RERA on August 16 said that promoters of 400 group housing projects in Uttar Pradesh have been warned of putting them in "abeyance" list after they failed to upload the land records or maps on its portal. UP RERA warns to put 400 real estate projects in ‘abeyance’ over delay in uploading maps and land records

The promoters were expected to upload the documents on the portal of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA), it said in a statement.

“After in-depth scrutiny of the records of the projects registered with UP RERA, it was found that the promoters of about 400 projects have not uploaded the project map and land ownership related documents or at least one of them on RERA portal. These projects were registered by the promoters during the early days of RERA. The promoters had been continuously warned since 2018 to upload all the project documents on the portal,” said the regulator.



"This decision has been taken with the objective of alerting the allottees and guarding them from being defrauded by such promoters," it said.



The RERA said it is mandatory to upload all the requisite documents relating to the project on the authority's portal so that the allottees can take an informed decision to purchase a unit after seeing information regarding the project land and required approvals.

UPRERA directs promoters to furnish correct information about projects

UP RERA reviewed all such projects whose maps or land documents have not been uploaded on its portal despite repeated notices to this effect in its 152nd meeting held on July 30 under the chairmanship of Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman UP RERA.

Bhoosreddy said that this is being done to ensure that allottees get complete and correct information about the project from the RERA portal. “The promoters only mention the RERA registration number in the advertisements and offers for sale in the project. There remains a possibility that any common allottee may get duped and make investment in a project whose approvals and land records are not verified,” he said.

He also said that although these projects were registered during the early days of RERA, it is highly objectionable that the promoters have not updated the records despite repeated notices.

He warned such promoters and directed them to upload the maps and land documents of the project on the RERA portal without any delay.



“Otherwise strict punitive action would be taken. Allottees should desist from investing in projects kept in 'Abeyance', he added.