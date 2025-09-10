Rera portal to fast track stalled realty projects in Gurugram

The newly launched unified Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) portal launched on September 4 promises to tackle the real estate sector’s problem of stalled and delayed projects by providing a single, searchable national database of registered projects, promoters and agents that will make detection and enforcement far more efficient and transparent for homebuyers in Gurugram and beyond. For Gurugram, the move could be a game-changer by simplifying due diligence and enabling quicker regulatory action against delinquent developers. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Arun Kumar, chairman of RERA, said the regulator will ensure that state-verified data flows seamlessly into the central platform. “We will provide all information that the Ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) requires,” said Kumar, adding that timely and accurate uploads from state RERA bodies are key to the portal’s success.

The site, accessible at rera.mohua.gov.in, aggregates listings from individual state portals to give buyers, lenders and regulators one place to check project status, approvals, agent registration and adjudication outcomes.

Union housing minister Manohar Lal Khattar described the initiative as a major step in strengthening transparency and accountability in the real estate sector. For Gurugram — where multiple large residential and commercial projects are underway and buyers often contend with fragmented information — the move could be a game-changer by simplifying due diligence and enabling quicker regulatory action against delinquent developers.

“The unified RERA portal will significantly streamline the home buying process in Gurugram,” said Ankit Kansal, managing director of 360 Realtors . “Buyers can now access comprehensive project information from a single platform, eliminating the need to navigate multiple state portals. This centralisation will particularly benefit investors and end-users looking at properties across different states.”

Kushagra Ansal of Ansal Housing said centralised, verified project histories will restore buyer confidence and help distinguish genuine developers from fly-by-night operators. “RERA Gurgaon already provides protection to buyers against fraudulent developers and ensures timely possession, increasing buyer confidence in the real estate market. The unified portal amplifies these benefits by creating standardised processes across all jurisdictions,” he said.

Harinder Singh Hora, founder chairman, Reach Group , said, “Ultimately, this portal will strengthen trust, reduce disputes, and empower every individual to make well-informed purchasing decisions, making the entire real estate process more efficient and accountable for all.