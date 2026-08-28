Air India cabin crew member ties Rakhi to passenger, says: ‘Flight attendants tried to bro-zone me’

An Air India cabin crew member marked Raksha Bandhan in an unexpected way by tying a Rakhi to a passenger during a flight. The moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Sudhanshu Kaushik. Text displayed on the video reads, “The entire group of flight attendants on my flight decided to bro-zone me.” Cabin crew member ties Rakhi to passenger during flight. (Instagram/@sudhanshukaushik)

In the clip, an Air India crew member can be seen standing and tying a Rakhi to the passenger’s wrist. Another crew member records the moment on a phone, capturing the interaction.

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The passenger appears to go along with the playful gesture, while the crew member carefully ties the Rakhi. The short clip has a casual and cheerful feel, with the unexpected celebration taking place in the middle of the flight.

The phrase “bro-zone me” adds a humorous twist to the video, suggesting that the cabin crew members had decided to treat the passenger like a brother on Raksha Bandhan.

The clip has since prompted viewers to focus not just on the Rakhi moment, but also on what was happening in the background.

Take a look: