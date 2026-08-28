Food vlogger Kripal Amanna’s brother-in-law missing in Nepal floods: ‘His current status is unknown’

Food vlogger Kripal Amanna has issued an online appeal to locate his brother-in-law, VS Balasubramanyam, who went missing following the deadly flash floods in Nepal. Travelling with an Isha Foundation tour group to Kailash Mansarovar, the US citizen was last traced near the Gyirong immigration centre on the Tibet border. With no contact established since August 26, Amanna tagged officials and authorities to seek information on his whereabouts. Food vlogger Kripal Amanna (L) and his brother-in-law, VS Balasubramanyam (R). (X/@kripalamanna)

“URGENT: Please help us locate my brother-in-law, V.S. Balasubramanyam (Bali), a US citizen of Indian origin,” Food vlogger Kripal Amanna wrote on X.

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He shared that his relative was with an Isha Foundation group travelling to Mansarovar. “His last known phone location, confirmed to his family by Andhra Bhavan, New Delhi, was the Chinese Immigration Centre at Gyirong, Tibet, on the morning of August 26, when the devastating flash flood struck,” Amanna stated.

He further stated that they were unable to get in touch with him. “His family has had no contact with him since, and his current status is unknown. If anyone has information about Bali or the S3 group at the Gyirong immigration centre, please DM me.”

He further tagged MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and Isha Foundation in his tweet.

On August 26, Sadhguru tweeted that one of the Kailash groups associated with his organisation was caught in the flood. A day later, he shared a statement about losing people to the flood and added that some were still missing.