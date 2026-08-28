Food vlogger Kripal Amanna’s brother-in-law missing in Nepal floods: ‘His current status is unknown’
Kripal Amanna seeks help as his US citizen brother-in-law goes missing during devastating Nepal-Tibet floods.
Food vlogger Kripal Amanna has issued an online appeal to locate his brother-in-law, VS Balasubramanyam, who went missing following the deadly flash floods in Nepal. Travelling with an Isha Foundation tour group to Kailash Mansarovar, the US citizen was last traced near the Gyirong immigration centre on the Tibet border. With no contact established since August 26, Amanna tagged officials and authorities to seek information on his whereabouts.
“URGENT: Please help us locate my brother-in-law, V.S. Balasubramanyam (Bali), a US citizen of Indian origin,” Food vlogger Kripal Amanna wrote on X.
Also Read: ‘She’s gone’: Man recounts horror of watching wife get buried in Nepal flood mud
He shared that his relative was with an Isha Foundation group travelling to Mansarovar. “His last known phone location, confirmed to his family by Andhra Bhavan, New Delhi, was the Chinese Immigration Centre at Gyirong, Tibet, on the morning of August 26, when the devastating flash flood struck,” Amanna stated.
He further stated that they were unable to get in touch with him. “His family has had no contact with him since, and his current status is unknown. If anyone has information about Bali or the S3 group at the Gyirong immigration centre, please DM me.”
He further tagged MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and Isha Foundation in his tweet.
On August 26, Sadhguru tweeted that one of the Kailash groups associated with his organisation was caught in the flood. A day later, he shared a statement about losing people to the flood and added that some were still missing.
What did Sadhguru tweet?
27 August 2026
Sadhguru's Appeal to the Authorities & Administration
We write to you in absolute pain of losing 80 people from our group in the floods in Gyirong. We have no further information after the floods.
We, along with the families, beseech you to kindly allow us (myself and a few volunteers) to be at Gyirong.
We deeply respect and understand the nature of the rescue efforts and will in no way hamper them. Our only intent is to stand with them and aid in looking for some signs that would help the families.
We are currently in Saga and humbly request your permission to travel to Gyirong.
Your facilitation would be invaluable for us and all the families who have no whereabouts of their dear ones.
Emergency numbers for Indian nationals
The Indian embassy in Nepal has provided emergency numbers for assistance and information for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal. The following numbers may be contacted:
+977 985 131 6807
+977 970 910 7500
(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More