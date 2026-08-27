‘She’s gone’: Man recounts horror of watching wife get buried in Nepal flood mud

Catastrophic flash floods and mudslides have swept through Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border, leaving over 160 people dead and hundreds missing. The search-and-rescue teams airlifted several survivors to safety, including Keshav Prasad Baral. After reaching safety, the 68-year-old man recounted the horror of trying to grab his wife's hand before a massive wall of mud swept into their home and buried her underneath. A 68-year-old man said his wife got buried in mud right before his eyes. (Facebook/ANI)

"It was a huge gush of mud coming straight towards us, Keshav Prasad Baral, a 68-year-old survivor, told Reuters. He spoke with the media while being treated in the hospital, where he was admitted after being rescued by a helicopter.

Also Read: Man records raging floodwaters rushing towards him, co-workers in Nepal: ‘Rescued by helicopter’

"My wife is still somewhere beneath the mud," Baral said, adding, "She's gone."

What caused Nepal’s deadly floods? Initially, the US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake early Wednesday. However, the agency later revised its assessment, stating that the event was a magnitude 5.2 glacial collapse. It sent debris downstream, which triggered the deadly flooding. The floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, wreaked havoc, sweeping away villages and damaging roads and infrastructure.

“The Lhende Khola has flooded twice in 14 months, this time triggered by an ice rock avalanche from a glacier on the Nepal side that blocked the river and released a sudden surge downstream,” Saswata Sanyal, a disaster risk reduction specialist at the climate research group, told Associated Press.

Nepal PM on floods: “The pain and loss you have suffered is not small. But I want to assure you that you are not alone in this difficult time -- the state is with you with all its means and resources,” Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a statement.

Indians missing in flood: According to the Nepal Tourism Board, more than 133 Indians and 37 NRIs couldn’t be contacted amid the flash floods.

Also Read: ‘A wall of water came thundering down ’: Nepal flood survivor recounts terrifying moment

Indian authorities on alert Reportedly, there are rescue teams on standby in Bihar, which shares a border with Nepal, amid the devastation caused by the flash floods. Though the floodwaters have not reached India, evacuation has started in some regions.

“A total of nine teams are currently stationed in Bihar and the situation is being closely monitored,” NDRF IG Narendra Singh Bundela was quoted saying by ANI.

"We are in touch with Nepal authorities and tracking the water flow to India," NDRF officials said.

Emergency numbers for Indian nationals The Indian embassy in Nepal has provided emergency numbers for assistance and information for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal. The following numbers may be contacted:

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)