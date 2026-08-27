Man records raging floodwaters rushing towards him, co-workers in Nepal: ‘Rescued by helicopter’

The man recording the video turns to run with others as debris-filled water crashes against the banks right behind him.

The scary scene shows workers in safety helmets and orange high-visibility vests frantically running away from a riverbed as a massive cloud of dust and spray forms upstream. Moments later, a muddy and violent torrent sweeps down the river corridor as the men continue running up to higher ground.

Catastrophic flash floods and landslides have struck the region along the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving more than 150 people dead and hundreds missing. Emergency crews are continuing search-and-rescue operations across affected areas. Meanwhile, dramatic eyewitness footage has emerged showing a construction crew fleeing for their lives as a violent flood surge tears through their site. The worker who recorded the terrifying moment said he was later rescued by helicopter.

His translated Instagram caption states that he was in big trouble when the flood hit. He said that he was later rescued by a helicopter.

The man later shared another video capturing the devastation caused by the floods.

Survivors recall terrifying moment: As search-and-rescue operations continue, emergency crews have rescued several survivors from the floodwaters that swept away everything in their path.

“Saw wife get buried in mud” One of the survivors opened up about his harrowing experience, narrating how his wife was buried under mud before his eyes. “It was a huge gush of mud coming straight towards us. As it got closer, it kept rising higher and higher. When I saw it enter our home, I tried to grab my wife's hand and take her to the terrace. But she was swept away by the mud," Keshav Prasad Baral, a 68-year-old survivor, told Reuters. He was being treated at a small hospital.

Baral continued, “Four or five hours later, a helicopter came to rescue me. My wife is still somewhere beneath the mud. She's gone."

“Saved by a mango tree” Another man was saved after he got stuck in a mango tree. "I started running. Then a wall of water came thundering down as if it was an earthquake," Bibek Kumal told the outlet.

Also Read: ‘A wall of water came thundering down ’: Nepal flood survivor recounts terrifying moment

The Indian embassy in Nepal has provided emergency numbers for assistance and information for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal. The following numbers may be contacted:

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)