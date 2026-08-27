Man records raging floodwaters rushing towards him, co-workers in Nepal: ‘Rescued by helicopter’
A deadly flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border has left over 150 dead and hundreds missing.
Catastrophic flash floods and landslides have struck the region along the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving more than 150 people dead and hundreds missing. Emergency crews are continuing search-and-rescue operations across affected areas. Meanwhile, dramatic eyewitness footage has emerged showing a construction crew fleeing for their lives as a violent flood surge tears through their site. The worker who recorded the terrifying moment said he was later rescued by helicopter.
What does the video show?
The scary scene shows workers in safety helmets and orange high-visibility vests frantically running away from a riverbed as a massive cloud of dust and spray forms upstream. Moments later, a muddy and violent torrent sweeps down the river corridor as the men continue running up to higher ground.
The man recording the video turns to run with others as debris-filled water crashes against the banks right behind him.
Also Read: Nepal floods highlights
His translated Instagram caption states that he was in big trouble when the flood hit. He said that he was later rescued by a helicopter.
The man later shared another video capturing the devastation caused by the floods.
Survivors recall terrifying moment:
As search-and-rescue operations continue, emergency crews have rescued several survivors from the floodwaters that swept away everything in their path.
“Saw wife get buried in mud”
One of the survivors opened up about his harrowing experience, narrating how his wife was buried under mud before his eyes. “It was a huge gush of mud coming straight towards us. As it got closer, it kept rising higher and higher. When I saw it enter our home, I tried to grab my wife's hand and take her to the terrace. But she was swept away by the mud," Keshav Prasad Baral, a 68-year-old survivor, told Reuters. He was being treated at a small hospital.
Baral continued, “Four or five hours later, a helicopter came to rescue me. My wife is still somewhere beneath the mud. She's gone."
“Saved by a mango tree”
Another man was saved after he got stuck in a mango tree. "I started running. Then a wall of water came thundering down as if it was an earthquake," Bibek Kumal told the outlet.
Also Read: ‘A wall of water came thundering down ’: Nepal flood survivor recounts terrifying moment
The Indian embassy in Nepal has provided emergency numbers for assistance and information for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal. The following numbers may be contacted:
+977 985 131 6807
+977 970 910 7500
(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More