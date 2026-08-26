Nepal flood LIVE updates: 8 dead as massive flash flood sweeps areas near Tibet; choppers struggle to land
Nepal flood LIVE updates: Nepal deployed helicopters for rescue operations on Wednesday after a massive flash flood swept away villages in the Himalayan nation, killing eight people and damaging roads, bridges and power projects near the Tibet border, authorities said.
- 7 Mins agoNepal flood LIVE: Last year floods killed nine people
- 17 Mins agoNepal PM says police, military joining rescue teams as Nepal faces floods
- 29 Mins agoNepal flood LIVE: Mudslide hits Gyirong port in Tibet; Xi calls for all-out efforts
- 32 Mins agoWater levels too high for choppers to land in affected areas
- 34 Mins ago8 dead as massive flash flood sweeps areas near Tibet; choppers struggle to land
Nepal flood LIVE updates: At least 8 people have been killed in flash floods that hit Nepal on Wednesday, damaging roads, bridges and power projects in areas near Tibet, authorities said. Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said. ...Read More
The Nepal government sent helicopters to rescue those trapped in the floods. However, the waters were too high for helicopters to land in Nepal's affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa, with a population of about 50,000, officials said, while flagging the risk of casualties.
"There could be heavy casualties or loss of property," district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters. "But I cannot say for sure now." Pariyar urged those living on the banks of the Bhote Koshi river in the area to seek higher ground, pointing to reports that nearby villages and infrastructure project sites were washed away.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah said police and military were joining rescue and relief teams.
"Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," he said. “People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert,” Reuters reported.
China says port affected
China on Wednesday said its Gyirong port in Xinhua was affected by flash floods, cutting off roads, communications and power in the Shigatse region near the border with Nepal.
President Xi Jinping urged "all-out" search efforts for the missing as well as stronger monitoring and early warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.
Nepal flood LIVE: Last year floods killed nine people
Nepal flood LIVE: A sudden outburst in the Bhotekoshi River flowing through the Rasuwa District bordering China caused the large-scale damage.
As per officials, the flood hit the main market area of the district on Wednesday at around 9 am (local time).
"A sudden flood in Rasuwa has caused damage to the market area including Syaprubesi. Initial reports have come that the flood that has been occurring for some time has caused great damage to the settlement and market area, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, told ANI over the phone
Last year's Bhote Koshi flood killed nine people, with 24 missing, as it washed away a 'Friendship Bridge' linking Nepal and China to disrupt trade and transport for months, Reuters reported.
Nepal flood LIVE: Nepal PM says police, military joining rescue teams as Nepal faces floods
Nepal flood LIVE: Prime Minister Balendra Shah said police and military were joining rescue and relief teams.
"Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," he said. “People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert,” Reuters reported.
Nepal flood LIVE: Mudslide hits Gyirong port in Tibet; Xi calls for all-out efforts
The mudslide on the Nepali side hit Gyirong port in Tibet, Xinhua reported, cutting off roads, communications and power in the Shigatse region near the Nepal border. It did not provide further details.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged "all-out" search efforts for the missing, as well as stronger monitoring and early warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.
Nepal flood LIVE: Water levels too high for choppers to land in affected areas
In Nepal's affected areas, water levels were too high for helicopters to land in the affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous Rasuwa district, which has a population of about 50,000, Reuters reported, citing officials who warned that the number of casualties could rise.
Nepal flood LIVE updates: 8 dead as massive flash flood sweeps areas near Tibet; choppers struggle to land
Nepal flood LIVE updates: Nepal deployed helicopters for rescue operations on Wednesday after a massive flash flood swept away villages in the Himalayan nation, killing eight people and damaging roads, bridges and power projects near the Tibet border, authorities said.
Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties", with some people missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the official Xinhua news agency reported.