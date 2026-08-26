Nepal flood LIVE updates: 8 dead as massive flash flood sweeps areas near Tibet; choppers struggle to land

The Nepal government sent helicopters to rescue those trapped in the floods. However, the waters were too high for helicopters to land in Nepal's affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa, with a population of about 50,000, officials said, while flagging the risk of casualties.

"There could be heavy casualties or loss of property," district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters. "But I cannot say for sure now." Pariyar urged those living on the banks of the Bhote Koshi river in the area to seek higher ground, pointing to reports that nearby villages and infrastructure project sites were washed away.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said police and military were joining rescue and relief teams.

"Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," he said. “People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert,” Reuters reported.

China says port affected

China on Wednesday said its Gyirong port in Xinhua was affected by flash floods, cutting off roads, communications and power in the Shigatse region near the border with Nepal.

President Xi Jinping urged "all-out" search efforts for the missing as well as stronger monitoring and early warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.