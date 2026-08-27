Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death count reaches 160, hundreds missing, including 133 Indians; India sends relief materials
Nepal flash floods LIVE: At least 160 people were killed, while hundreds, including 133 Indians, remain missing after a flash flood swept through communities along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border. Meanwhile, India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.
- 12 Mins agoIndia sends 10 tonnes of relief material amid Nepal floods
- 18 Mins agoUS vows $500,000 in aid after ‘devastating’ Nepal floods
- 23 Mins agoBihar on alert amid massive flooding in Nepal
- 42 Mins agoDeath count in flash floods crosses 150
Nepal flash floods LIVE: At least 160 people were killed, while hundreds, including 133 Indians, remained missing on Thursday after a flash flood swept through communities along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border. Travel in several areas was also halted. The US Geological Survey said in a statement that a glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and led to "catastrophic" downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet....Read More
Meanwhile, India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), along with essential medicines, to help Nepal, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said.
Nepal floods: The latest
- The death toll has risen to 160, while hundreds remain missing after the devastating floods in Nepal.
- Rescue teams on Thursday continued searching for people missing after flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-Tibet border.
- In the disaster-hit areas, rescuers moved through thick mud and sludge in search of survivors after floodwaters buried the lower floors of multi-storey buildings.
- The missing foreign nationals include 133 Indians, along with people from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.
- The US government on Wednesday expressed condolences over the deadly floods in Nepal and said it would provide $500,000 in emergency assistance, according to the state department.
What caused the devastating flash floods in Nepal?
A glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and caused "catastrophic" downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday.
The agency said the seismic activity, which was initially believed to be an earthquake, "was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow" that "caused subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream".
Early reports had suggested that an earthquake might have triggered an avalanche, leading to severe flooding in Nepal. Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal mentioned this possibility in a statement, according to local media outlets.
Bihar, UP on alert amid Nepal flash floods
Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert on Wednesday after flash floods in neighbouring Nepal caused damage across several districts in the Gandak river basin. Authorities began emergency preparations, including moving people away from vulnerable areas.
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the situation and the possibility of rising water levels in rivers.
"The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt," Shah said.
Nepal flash floods LIVE: India sends 10 tonnes of relief material amid Nepal floods
Nepal flash floods LIVE: India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, along with essential medicines, to Nepal as it deals with devastating floods.
In a post on X, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India stood with Nepal and its people during this difficult time.
"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he said.
The Indian Air Force has deployed a C-130J aircraft to deliver relief supplies to Nepal. The 10 tonnes of material include emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.
Nepal flash floods LIVE: US vows $500,000 in aid after ‘devastating’ Nepal floods
Nepal flash floods LIVE: The US government on Wednesday extended its condolences over the deadly floods in Nepal and promised to provide $500,000 in emergency assistance, the state department said.
"The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal," the agency said, adding that Washington is deploying a disaster response advisor to the region while pledging to provide $500,000 to support rescue efforts.
Nepal flash floods LIVE: Bihar on alert amid massive flooding in Nepal
Nepal flash floods LIVE: The authorities in Bihar placed several north-western districts on high alert on Wednesday after flash floods triggered by a glacial lake outburst in Tibet sent a surge down the Bhote Koshi river in Nepal, raising the prospect of a sudden rise of up to around three metres in the Gandak river downstream.
Chief minister Samrat Choudhary convened a high-level review at his official residence and directed officials to remain on high alert.
“A close watch is being kept on the possibility of a rise in water level in the Gandak in view of the floods in Nepal… If necessary, I will also visit Valmikinagar to assess the situation,” the chief minister told reporters.
(Inputs from Subhash Pathak and Sandeep Bhaskar)
Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death count in flash floods crosses 150
Nepal flash floods LIVE: At least 157 people were killed, while hundreds, including 133 Indians, remained missing on Thursday after a flash flood swept through communities along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border.