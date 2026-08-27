Nepal flash floods LIVE: Death count reaches 160, hundreds missing, including 133 Indians; India sends relief materials

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Nepal flash floods LIVE: A resident walks along a street covered in mud following flash floods and a landslide disaster in Devghat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district.

Nepal flash floods LIVE: At least 160 people were killed, while hundreds, including 133 Indians, remained missing on Thursday after a flash flood swept through communities along Nepal's Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border. Travel in several areas was also halted. The US Geological Survey said in a statement that a glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and led to "catastrophic" downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet. Meanwhile, India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), along with essential medicines, to help Nepal, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said. Nepal floods: The latest The death toll has risen to 160, while hundreds remain missing after the devastating floods in Nepal.

Rescue teams on Thursday continued searching for people missing after flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-Tibet border.

In the disaster-hit areas, rescuers moved through thick mud and sludge in search of survivors after floodwaters buried the lower floors of multi-storey buildings.

The missing foreign nationals include 133 Indians, along with people from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

The US government on Wednesday expressed condolences over the deadly floods in Nepal and said it would provide $500,000 in emergency assistance, according to the state department. What caused the devastating flash floods in Nepal? A glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and caused "catastrophic" downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday. The agency said the seismic activity, which was initially believed to be an earthquake, "was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow" that "caused subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream". Early reports had suggested that an earthquake might have triggered an avalanche, leading to severe flooding in Nepal. Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal mentioned this possibility in a statement, according to local media outlets. Bihar, UP on alert amid Nepal flash floods Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert on Wednesday after flash floods in neighbouring Nepal caused damage across several districts in the Gandak river basin. Authorities began emergency preparations, including moving people away from vulnerable areas. Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the situation and the possibility of rising water levels in rivers. "The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt," Shah said. ...Read More

Meanwhile, India has sent 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), along with essential medicines, to help Nepal, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said. Nepal floods: The latest The death toll has risen to 160, while hundreds remain missing after the devastating floods in Nepal.

Rescue teams on Thursday continued searching for people missing after flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-Tibet border.

In the disaster-hit areas, rescuers moved through thick mud and sludge in search of survivors after floodwaters buried the lower floors of multi-storey buildings.

The missing foreign nationals include 133 Indians, along with people from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

The US government on Wednesday expressed condolences over the deadly floods in Nepal and said it would provide $500,000 in emergency assistance, according to the state department. What caused the devastating flash floods in Nepal? A glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and caused "catastrophic" downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday. The agency said the seismic activity, which was initially believed to be an earthquake, "was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow" that "caused subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream". Early reports had suggested that an earthquake might have triggered an avalanche, leading to severe flooding in Nepal. Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal mentioned this possibility in a statement, according to local media outlets. Bihar, UP on alert amid Nepal flash floods Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert on Wednesday after flash floods in neighbouring Nepal caused damage across several districts in the Gandak river basin. Authorities began emergency preparations, including moving people away from vulnerable areas. Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the situation and the possibility of rising water levels in rivers. "The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt," Shah said.