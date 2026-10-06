Warwick Mall lockdown: Police give update after evacuation amid shooting reports; ‘situation resolved’
Warwick Mall in Warwick, Rhode Island was placed on lockdown amid reports of shooting. Warwick Police said the situation “is now resolved.”
The Warwick Mall on Bald Hill Road in Warwick, Rhode Island was placed on lockdown and subsequently evacuated on Monday afternoon amid reports of a shots being fired.
Warwick Police Department said in an update said that the "situation is resolved." The department said in a social media update: "Situation is resolved and there is no threat or concern. Please stay clear of the Warwick Mall as our officers are there working on an active scene." The department did noy say if there was a shooting threat involved.
Visuals shared by Warwick residents on social media showed dozens of police cars outside the mall on Bald Hill Road. Visitors at the mall shared that they were asked to evacuate urgently amid the police response.
Here's a video shared by a visitor at the mall documenting the massive police response this afternoon. The video was uploaded live on Facebook.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More