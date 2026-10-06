Warwick Mall lockdown: Police give update after evacuation amid shooting reports; ‘situation resolved’

The Warwick Mall on Bald Hill Road in Warwick, Rhode Island was placed on lockdown and subsequently evacuated on Monday afternoon amid reports of a shots being fired. Representational. (Unsplash)

Warwick Police Department said in an update said that the "situation is resolved." The department said in a social media update: "Situation is resolved and there is no threat or concern. Please stay clear of the Warwick Mall as our officers are there working on an active scene." The department did noy say if there was a shooting threat involved.

Visuals shared by Warwick residents on social media showed dozens of police cars outside the mall on Bald Hill Road. Visitors at the mall shared that they were asked to evacuate urgently amid the police response.

Here's a video shared by a visitor at the mall documenting the massive police response this afternoon. The video was uploaded live on Facebook.