Tesla Cybertruck gets colourful Indian makeover in US: ‘Dekho, magar pyaar se’

The company captioned the video, “Made his dream come true.”

The desi detailing continues across the sides, making the vehicle look far removed from its original minimalist appearance. The video captures the owner walking around the Cybertruck and taking in the makeover after seeing it for the first time.

The new design covers the Cybertruck in bright patterns and traditional-style artwork, giving the angular vehicle a distinctly Indian feel. A phrase written across the front reads, “Dekho, magar pyaar se”, which means “Take a look, but with love.”

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been given a striking desi twist, with its plain silver body replaced by colourful artwork inspired by India’s decorated trucks. The makeover was shared on Instagram by Original Global Graphics, a US-based vinyl wrapping company, and shows the vehicle owner seeing the finished look.

Internet reacts The video sparked plenty of reactions, with many people praising the colourful design and saying they liked this version of the Cybertruck much more than the original.

“I don’t like Cybertrucks, but I love this right here,” one person wrote.

Another imagined the vehicle making an appearance at an Indian wedding, saying, “I can already see this in the baraat at the next wedding!”

“American dumpster looking so cool. Good job,” another user commented.

Some viewers focused on the Indian details they thought were missing. “Missed out on the iconic ‘Horn OK Please,’” one person wrote.

Others joked that the decorated Cybertruck belonged at a festival, with one user saying, “Need this at the Cybertruck Festival.”

The makeover even won over some people who normally dislike the vehicle. “I’m conflicted. I love the truck art, but I can’t stand the Cybertruck,” one comment read.

Another viewer joked that the owner should be playing an “W11 playlist” while driving it, while someone else called it “the only aesthetically pleasing Cybertruck.”

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“Better than the original. Not gonna lie,” another person added.

For many commenters, the colorful makeover appeared to make the controversial vehicle considerably more appealing. One summed up the sentiment simply: “The only Cybertruck I would appreciate.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)