With no sun and cloudy days in monsoon, the interiors may start to appear gloomy and preparing homes for the monsoon can be challenging but understanding the appropriate colours, textures and configurations can help maintain the interior's character while overcoming the gloom. These efforts are needed because home is where one spends two-third of their time hence, it is absolutely essential that one is never bored of that space. Home, interior design tips: Make your house colourful and vibrant with these decor ideas (Photo by Steph Wilson on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar Anupriya Sahu, Founder and Design Head at Alankaram in MP, revealed that some tips to make your house colourful and vibrant are to pick one primary colour and pop it up with secondary colours, and use colours through a balanced mix of printed, textured solids and patterns.

She said, “As the monsoon clouds roll in, bringing relief from the scorching sun, it's time to infuse some vibrant colours into your living space. Your home is more than just a place to live; it's your sanctuary, your haven, and the backdrop to countless memories. With the monsoon season here, it's the perfect time to infuse your living spaces with vibrant colours and creative décor. After all, home is where you spend a significant portion of your time, and it should never be a dull or uninspiring place.”

She suggested the following creative décor ideas to transform your house -

1. Embrace a Vibrant Palette:

Start by selecting a primary colour that resonates with you and your space. It could be a cheerful sunshine yellow, a calming sea blue, or a lively leafy green. This primary colour will serve as the anchor for your décor theme, a background for highlighting either your furniture pieces or artworks.

2. Pop it up with Secondary Colours:

To add depth and personality to your space, introduce secondary colours that complement your primary choice. For example, if you've chosen a soothing blue, consider accents of coral, mustard, or even a lively fuchsia. These secondary colours can be infused through cushions, artwork, or smaller pieces of furniture.

3. Balance is Key:

Achieving a vibrant yet balanced look is the goal. Mix and match colours through printed fabrics, textured solids, and patterns. Consider adding colourful throws, rugs, or curtains to breathe life into your living room or bedroom. Layering neutral colours such as beige or off-white help maintain equilibrium.

4. Play with Patterns:

Don't shy away from using patterns, especially vibrant tropical ones. Geometric prints, floral designs, or ethnic motifs can add a playful and energetic vibe to your interiors. Incorporate these patterns through cushions, upholstery, or even wallpapers.

5. Bring in Nature:

Adding indoor plants or flowers can instantly lift the mood and create a refreshing atmosphere. Greenery not only adds colour but also contributes to a healthier indoor environment.

6. Wall Art and Paintings:

Consider adorning your walls with vibrant artwork or paintings. This can be an excellent way to introduce a burst of colour into your home. Look for pieces that resonate with your chosen colour palette.

Adding to the list of tips, Devika Khosla, Creative Director at The Works Interiors, recommended:

Welcome Nature Indoors

Leverage the monsoon's favorable conditions for plant growth. Embrace the temperature drop and heightened humidity to introduce indoor plants that thrive during this season. Consider incorporating green wonders like Fittonias, Monstera Obliqua, Anthurium, Syngonium, and Ferns to infuse your interiors with a sense of freshness. These plant varieties are well-suited to survive with limited sunlight and demand minimal maintenance, making them ideal choices for a vibrant indoor display.

Elevate the Ambiance with Fragrances

The power of scents can dramatically influence the atmosphere of a room. Choose the perfect fragrances to uplift spirits and combat any unpleasant odors that might emerge from stagnant rainwater. Use lightly scented candles, incense sticks, or essential oils to purify the air and create a delightful ambiance. Embrace the enchanting fragrances of Jasmine and Moringa, which are well-suited for the monsoon season, adding a touch of magic to your indoor spaces.

Revamp the Design

The interior arrangement of your space plays a vital role in shaping its overall appeal. As each season brings its unique charm, it demands a fresh theme that harmonises with the surroundings. During the cold and damp monsoon season, curtains take on a significant role. Consider using sheer curtains in pastel and neutral tones adorned with textured patterns, allowing abundant natural light to brighten the space while imparting an air of sophistication.

(i) Infuse the ambiance with positivity by incorporating cushions, rugs and carpets boasting vibrant colours and inviting textures. To add an extra layer of design finesse, consider using cane and wicker baskets along with throws.

(ii) Artwork on the walls holds tremendous potential to enhance your interiors. Swap understated monotone artwork with vibrant pieces that can counter the dreariness of the monsoon. Additionally, updating your lamps can swiftly contribute to the ambiance of the space. Opt for lighting arrangements like ambient or mood lighting, which work exceptionally well in colder environments, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere during the rainy season. By thoughtfully reimagining your interior arrangement, you can curate a space that thrives with vibrancy and style throughout the monsoon.

Revamping your interiors to suit the changing seasons is a wonderful way to infuse your living spaces with freshness and vitality. With thoughtful consideration and a touch of creativity, you can transform your living spaces into a cozy and refreshing sanctuary this monsoon season.

Embrace the beauty of the changing weather and let it inspire your interior revamp, making your home a delightful place to enjoy the rainy days. Whether you opt for lush potted plants, stylish upholstery or simple furniture pieces, not only enhance the decor scheme of your home but also create a more invigorating and vibrant atmosphere during the monsoon months.