DTCP demolishes, seals 17 buildings in South City-1, Sushant Lok-1
Six buildings were demolished and 11 faced partial demolition or sealing, with officials targeting properties where owners allegedly ignored corrective notices.
The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out demolition and sealing action against 17 buildings during a drive against illegal commercial activities and unauthorised constructions in residential areas of South City-1 and Sushant Lok Phase 1, officials said. Demolition was carried out at six buildings, while partial demolition and sealing action was taken at 11 buildings, officials added.
The action targeted properties where owners had allegedly failed to take corrective measures despite notices. Several violations in stilt areas were demolished, while PG accommodations, paying guest houses, offices and other establishments were sealed.
In Sushant Lok-1, Block B, the enforcement team sealed a service apartment and demolished the stilt-level lobby, reception, male and female toilets, dining hall and kitchen. All 28 rooms across the four upper floors were sealed, following which the entire building was sealed. Several residents, including foreigners, were asked to vacate the premises, officials told HT.
DTCP officials said a residential building with an allegedly unauthorised fourth floor over an existing three-storey structure was also completely sealed. The premises housed multiple commercial establishments, including a tile store, wellness centre, healthcare facility, gym and yoga centre.
“A number of buildings being used for commercial activities, including guest houses, were sealed. Illegal constructions in stilt areas and right-of-way on the roads were also cleared,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.
A man from Mexico staying at a guest house in Sushant Lok B block said being asked to vacate was a scary experience. “Those coming from abroad don’t know about the legal issues in these buildings. It gives a very wrong impression of the hospitality,”he told HT.
DTCP officials said adequate time was being given to property owners to get guest houses vacated. The teams also sealed a stilt-plus-four-storey building with a basement housing a gaming zone, warehouse and offices, and another 12-room guest house, they added.
In South City-1, another team demolished unauthorised stilt-area constructions, including structures being used as servant quarters. An unauthorised toilet in a rear setback was also removed, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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