DTCP demolishes, seals 17 buildings in South City-1, Sushant Lok-1

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out demolition and sealing action against 17 buildings during a drive against illegal commercial activities and unauthorised constructions in residential areas of South City-1 and Sushant Lok Phase 1, officials said. Demolition was carried out at six buildings, while partial demolition and sealing action was taken at 11 buildings, officials added. Officials also sealed buildings housing a gaming zone, warehouse, offices and guest houses, while residents including foreign nationals were asked to vacate. (HT)

The action targeted properties where owners had allegedly failed to take corrective measures despite notices. Several violations in stilt areas were demolished, while PG accommodations, paying guest houses, offices and other establishments were sealed.

In Sushant Lok-1, Block B, the enforcement team sealed a service apartment and demolished the stilt-level lobby, reception, male and female toilets, dining hall and kitchen. All 28 rooms across the four upper floors were sealed, following which the entire building was sealed. Several residents, including foreigners, were asked to vacate the premises, officials told HT.

DTCP officials said a residential building with an allegedly unauthorised fourth floor over an existing three-storey structure was also completely sealed. The premises housed multiple commercial establishments, including a tile store, wellness centre, healthcare facility, gym and yoga centre.

“A number of buildings being used for commercial activities, including guest houses, were sealed. Illegal constructions in stilt areas and right-of-way on the roads were also cleared,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.

A man from Mexico staying at a guest house in Sushant Lok B block said being asked to vacate was a scary experience. “Those coming from abroad don’t know about the legal issues in these buildings. It gives a very wrong impression of the hospitality,”he told HT.

DTCP officials said adequate time was being given to property owners to get guest houses vacated. The teams also sealed a stilt-plus-four-storey building with a basement housing a gaming zone, warehouse and offices, and another 12-room guest house, they added.

In South City-1, another team demolished unauthorised stilt-area constructions, including structures being used as servant quarters. An unauthorised toilet in a rear setback was also removed, officials said.