SIT formed to probe Golf Course Road hit-and-run involving woman biker

A five-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the hit-and-run case involving a Delhi woman riding her sportbike on Golf Course Road on Sunday, police said on Wednesday. Police said the probe will examine the accused’s motive and whether he deliberately rammed Shivani Chauhan’s motorcycle after allegedly chasing her. (Screengrab)

The SIT was formed by deputy commissioner of police (East) Sandeep Kumar on Tuesday and will be headed by assistant commissioner of police (Crime Against Women) Susheela, officials said. Susheela reached Gurugram and questioned the victim on Wednesday to establish what happened during the incident. Police also seized the damaged motorcycle on Wednesday. It had remained at the victim’s home since the crash.

A senior police official said the SIT will examine, among other angles, whether accused Kalyan Bainsla deliberately attempted to kill the victim, Shivani “Sia” Chauhan, by ramming her with the car he was driving.

“This accident has now not only elements of road rage but also factors of crime against women,” the official said.

ACP Susheela said the SIT comprises the station house officer of Sector-56 police station, where the FIR was registered, the investigating officer and officials from the crime branch.

“The SIT will ensure that a watertight chargesheet is submitted before the court in the case so that the car driver faces trial under attempt to murder charges too,” she said, adding that the case was serious as a woman was the target of the car driver.

Officials said the Haryana state commission for women took cognisance of the incident on Tuesday and wrote to Gurugram police seeking a proper investigation, following which the SIT was formed.

Meanwhile, Bainsla and his cousin Lavnish, who were arrested from Rajasthan’s Dausa on Tuesday, were produced before a city court and taken on two-day police remand.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said both accused were questioned to ascertain their exact motive for chasing and trying to stop the woman rider before hitting her motorcycle when she attempted to maintain a safe distance. “Thorough investigation was being carried out in the case,” he said.

Roshan Chauhan, the victim’s father, told HT that she continued to be in severe pain, which had increased. “She is scheduled to undergo MRI and X-rays on Thursday after meeting a doctor,” he told HT.

Expressing satisfaction over the formation of the SIT, he said the family was extending all cooperation to the police.

Chauhan, a Delhi resident, was on a pleasure ride with a group of fellow bikers when Bainsla allegedly spotted and chased her on GCR while making obscene gestures, police said. The victim asked Bainsla to maintain a safe distance while driving his white Maruti Ciaz instead of coming dangerously close to her.

She sped away from the spot, but Bainsla allegedly rammed her motorcycle, causing her to fall and skid several metres on the road. She suffered multiple bruises and blunt-force injuries.

The incident was captured on bike-mounted cameras carried by Chauhan and her friends. One of the riders also attempted to intercept Bainsla at a traffic signal, but he fled.

Chauhan posted the crash video on her Instagram account on Monday, following which it went viral. Gurugram police then suo-motu registered an FIR under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Tuesday, police added charges of attempted murder, stalking and insulting a woman’s modesty. Bainsla and Lavnish were arrested hours later.