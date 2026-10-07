5-storey residential building collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri, several feared trapped
The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the building collapse at around 3:30 pm and rushed four fire tenders to the spot. A rescue operation is underway.
A five-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Several people are feared trapped under the debris.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the building collapse at around 3:30 pm and rushed four fire tenders to the spot.
Some people are feared trapped under the debris, an officer said. "Search and rescue operation is ongoing," a DFS officer said, according to PTI.
A local resident Salim, who said the collapsed building was his house, told PTI that his daughter and son-in-law had been trapped inside but were later rescued. He also said that at least 12 people could still be trapped under the debris.
A resident of a street adjacent to the spot said there was a shop on the ground floor, while families lived on the four floors above it.
"Two-three people have been rescued by locals and police, multiple are still trapped," said Kulsum Khatoon.
Pankaj Luthra, Municipal Councillor from Jhilmil, who reached the spot, said, “We received information that an old building, around 40–50 years old, had collapsed…Four to five people have already been rescued from the debris. The entire police force, MCD and administration are involved in the rescue operation. We are making every possible effort to ensure that no further incident occurs and are doing our best.”.
This comes a month after a boys' PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6 while repair work was underway. Seven people were killed and several others were injured in the incident.
Since the Satya Niketan incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been conducting enforcement drives against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and building bye-laws. According to a ANI report, the civic body carried out demolition drives in several areas on Tuesday, including Old Seemapuri.
With inputs from HT correspondent Hemani Bhandari
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