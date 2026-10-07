Delhi building collapse LIVE: One dead, NDRF official says lanterns on debris a big challenge to rescue ops

The injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, which is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.

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DFS, NDRF lead rescue operation: Delhi Fire Services received the collapse call around 3:30 pm and sent four fire tenders. The DFS and NDRF are jointly conducting search and rescue operations.

Injured shifted to GTB Hospital: Those rescued and injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, currently operating from the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus.

Collapse follows Satya Niketan tragedy: The incident comes a month after a boys' PG collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6, killing seven people. The MCD has since stepped up enforcement against dangerous buildings and unauthorised construction, including demolition drives in Old Seemapur