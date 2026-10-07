Sarah Jessica Parker takes the Rapunzel braid to the red carpet

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest hairstyle seemed straight out of a fairytale. Spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 2026 Fall Fashion Gala recently, the 61-year-old’s look combines a sleek crown, a long, voluminous braid and a delicate pale-pink ribbon detail, highlighting her blonde-and-grey-blended hair colour. Sarah Jessica Parker’s braid is straight out of a fairytale

Makeup and hair artist Laxmi Kaur Panesar says, “Braids are a perfect choice for the festive season. They help keep hair protected from frizz, especially through all the dancing, while still looking elegant and put-together. The key is to avoid making it look neat. Let it remain a little messy by loosening it with your fingers.”