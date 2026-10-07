NPCIL offers internship opportunities to CA/CMA students, check stipend and registration dates here
NPCIL is offering internship opportunities to CA/CMA students. The stipend and registration dates can be checked here.
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is offering an internship opportunity to CA/CMA students. Students who have passed Inter of CA or CMA in the field of Finance& Accounts can apply for the internship program through the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in.
The last date to apply is October 26, 2026. Screening will be done based on the aggregate of marks. Hence, Candidates applied without Final marks will not be considered; such Candidates need not apply. Only screened-in candidates will be informed via their email ID for the further Selection Process.
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Stipend
The monthly stipend is ₹20,000/-. An additional amount of ₹5000/- will be provided in case accommodation is not available at the Unit/HQ of NPCIL.
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility of the students for the purpose of Practical Training at NPCIL units and HQs, shall be as per the terms and conditions provided by the Respective Institutions.
Age Limit
The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 56 years. Candidates should not be born on or after October 27, 2008 and not before October 26, 1970.
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Selection of Trainees
The shortlisting of the Candidates for Personal Interview shall be in a 1:5 ratio based on the aggregate marks obtained in the Inter CA/Inter CMA examination.The Selection of the Trainees shall be conducted through a personal interview. Candidates can attend the Interview in Virtual mode.
About the application process
The application process comprises four steps: first registration, second is activation, third is filling in candidate details, uploading signature, photo and submitting the application and printing the application form.
The shortlisted Candidates appearing for the Online Interview should keep their Aadhar Card and Online Application Form ready at the time of reporting for the online interview.
How to Apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in.
- Click on internship link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, fill the application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NPCIL.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More