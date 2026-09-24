The Paradise ending explained: Does Nani's Jadal defeat Mohan Babu's Shikanja Malik? Know about sequel, OTT platform
The Paradise ending explained: Srikanth Odela's second film with Nani hit screens this Thursday to a lukewarm response. Know all about it.
The Paradise ending explained: Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani, was released in theatres on Thursday, with paid premieres on Wednesday. The film opened to lukewarm reviews from the audience and critics alike. It tells the story of a man named Jadal who fights for his downtrodden people who live in a fictional place called Paradise. Here’s an explanation of the film’s ending, if it has a sequel and its OTT platform. *Spoilers ahead*
(Also Read: The Paradise movie review: Nani's film leaves you with a sense of déjà vu; bogged down by legacy it doesn't live up to)
The Paradise ending explained
Jadal (Nani) goes from being irate at his mother, Sammakka (Sonali Kulkarni), for the humiliation he often faces in public due to her, to understanding her struggles. Being from the lawfully unrecognised Savaari tribe, she has fought for her people’s identity and dignity for years, sometimes at the cost of her own. Ending Shikanja Malik’s (Mohan Babu) feudal rule is the first step to gaining what they seek. And convincing the government to understand their cause is a different fight altogether.
Deep Dive
After a long struggle with Shikanja, who foils their plans at every turn due to old and new grudges, Jadal and his people finally achieve what they want. Despite the feudal overlord ensuring the tribe can no longer use their thumbprints to legalise themselves, a government official allows Sammakka to lead by using her toeprint. The film, which began with Sammakka giving birth to Jadal and his dead twin sister, ends with her death after she reveals that she named him Sarakka in his sister’s honour. Jadal, which means ‘braids,’ is just a moniker his tribe uses because of his long hair, which he also grows in his sister’s honour.
Sequel and OTT platform
The Paradise ends with a shot of Jadal holding his mother’s feet as she dies in a similar fashion to how she once held his feet. The film ends with no announcement for a sequel or a cliffhanger that could potentially lead to one. Jadal and Sammakka have won the cause for their people, who will now have better access to education, healthcare, and more after becoming legally recognised citizens after being called criminals and terrorists.
Odela’s film, which also stars Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar in key roles, will stream on Netflix. A release date for the same is yet to be announced, though Telugu films usually release on OTT 28 days after theatrical release. The film might stream on the platform on or around October 22. With The Paradise receiving lukewarm reviews, it remains to be seen how it fares at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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