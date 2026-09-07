‘Dare to go Glam’: Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Stunning New Baleno’ with fresh design, advanced safety features

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the ‘Stunning New Baleno’, bringing a fresh design, advanced technology and enhanced safety features to its premium hatchback portfolio. L to R: Mr. Sandeep Raina, Executive Officer, Product Planning, Mr. Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Mr. Tsuyoshi Takeshita, Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited at the launch of the Stunning New Baleno. (Maruti Suzuki) Designed for young, ambitious urban customers, the new Baleno combines a sophisticated and contemporary design with a host of advanced features. Built around the philosophy of ‘Dare to go Glam’, the car gets a refreshed design language that gives it a more striking presence on the road. Bookings for the Stunning New Baleno are now open at INR 11,000, with prices starting at INR 6,09,900. The new Baleno also introduces a range of class-leading features focused on safety and convenience. A key highlight is Level 2 ADAS, supported by radar and camera technology, offering advanced driver assistance.

The model will be available in seven colour options, including the new Enigmatic Teal shade. (Maruti Suzuki)

Speaking at the launch of the Stunning New Baleno, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno has been a definitive pillar for NEXA and the premium hatchback segment over the course of a decade. The Stunning New Baleno is now here to redefine customer expectations with the introduction of segment-first features including Level 2 ADAS, and an unmistakable new identity established with a modern rendition of the signature NEXWave grille. The Stunning New Baleno’s ‘Dare to go Glam’ philosophy is formed around the ambitious, young customers of today who dare to challenge the norm and express their individuality in an unapologetically original manner.” The model will be available in seven colour options, including the new Enigmatic Teal shade. According to the company, the colour is inspired by the depths of the sea and digital fusion, with a finish designed to create depth in the shadows and brilliance under light.

The new Baleno also offers customers the option to personalise the car with two exclusive accessory packages (Maruti Suzuki)

The radar- and camera-based ADAS system offers a range of driver assistance features, including Advanced Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, High Beam Assist (HBA), Vehicle Sway Warning and Forward Collision Warning. In terms of safety, the new Baleno comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP®), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Emergency Stop Signal, Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, three-point seat belts and seat belt reminders. The model also introduces a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), further enhancing its safety package. The new Baleno also offers customers the option to personalise the car with two exclusive accessory packages — the Elegrande Collection and the Novo-Spirit Collection.

The model also offers features such as Vehicle Sway Warning. (Maruti Suzuki)