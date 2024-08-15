Devoleena Bhattacharjee finally confirms pregnancy after weeks of rumours: You can stop asking now

After several months of rumours around her pregnancy, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally confirmed the news. She shared the news by posting several pictures from a traditional ceremony, calling it the most beautiful chapter of her life. Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on pregnancy rumours: 'I'm sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space you wouldn’t like it' Devoleena tied the knot with her beau Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022.

Devoleena’s journey towards motherhood

On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share the news. She shared pictures in which she is flaunting her baby bump with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh.

She shared several pictures from a traditional "panchamrit" ritual. In one of the photos, Devoleena is seen wearing a green saree. She is sitting on a couch and holding a baby onesie with the message, "You can stop asking now” written on it. She completed her outfit with gold jewellery. Her husband is seen sitting beside her, with her pet dog in his lap.

Other pictures capture Devoleena posing with her family and close friends.

She posted the pictures with a caption, “Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life. #panchamrit #mytribe #mypeople #soontobeparents #momtobe #dadtobe #blessed #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya #prayers".

As soon as she posted the pictures and confirmed her pregnancy, her comment section was filled with congratulatory messages.

Back in June, she hit back at the persistent pregnancy rumours via Instagram Stories. While she refrained from confirming or denying the speculation, she urged the public to respect her privacy and refrain from intruding.

“Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me," Devoleena wrote.

More about the couple

Devoleena tied the knot with her beau Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. It was a court wedding in Lonavala with only close friends in attendance. However, she faced immense backlash after her wedding when trolls questioned her decision of inter-faith marriage.

In an interview with E-Times in October 2023, Devoleena gave a reply to trolls and said, “If I had married a wealthy man, I’d have been labelled a gold-digger, and if I married someone like SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), they would have said usne kaisi ladki se shaadi kar lee (What kind of girl did he marry)."

Devoleena is known for shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She also participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.