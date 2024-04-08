Devoleena Bhattacharjee after signing Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story: I am not quitting TV for Bollywood films

After making a name for herself on the small screen, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is entering Bollywood hoping to find similar acclaim. However, the actor says foraying into Bollywood doesn’t mean she is quitting TV. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering Bollywood soon

Bhattacharjee will be making her film debut with Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story, which is set against the backdrop of partition.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“I don’t believe in any such concept that if I’m doing TV, I’ll have to quit it completely to start a career in films or if I’m in films I won’t be doing TV again,” Bhattacharjee tells us.

She adds, “As an actor, my work is to act, no matter what the medium is. If the concept and the opportunities come along the offer excites me I will be on for it. I’m happy that I’m getting the opportunity to make a debut on the big screen.. And I wish to grow and enjoy the same success that I was blessed with while working on TV”.

Opening up about the difference between both mediums, the 38-year-old shares, “I feel TV demands a sweet, innocent, young actress who fits and grabs attention as a bahu but the movie demands one who is glamorous and strong… so I guess when you are doing web or movies and the audience has seen your glamorous side… They can’t easily accept you as bahu. Hence, it becomes quite challenging, but still if you are lucky, you get to enjoy the same opportunities”.

The actor is best known for portraying the role of Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, following which she tried to break the bahu image through her stint on a reality show. Has her experience working on the small screen prepared her for the demands and expectations of Bollywood?

“TV is just like school for me, I got to learn a lot here. TV has given me everything I wished for. I have learnt to work hard effortlessly without being bothered about the outcome. I remember while I started my career in TV, I never kept any expectations. I enjoyed my work and was truly committed to it, and the success came to me as a blessing. I consider it as a precious gift that was given to me by my audience and well wishers... Similarly I’m having no expectations now from films too . I’m enjoying my work,” she says.

And she is not taking pressure while starting a new chapter of her career. “I don’t work under pressure.. ya it’s normal to be a little nervous whenever you associate with a new Project... So I’m curious to know the feedback from my audience but definitely not under any kind of pressure,” she says.