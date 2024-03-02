Devoleena Bhattacharjee appeals to PM Modi to bring back body of friend shot dead in the US

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy on X to bring back the dead body of a friend from the US. Her friend, Amarnath Ghosh was allegedly shot dead in St Louis and the actor asked for help to reclaim his body. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Vicky Jain for insulting Ankita Lokhande, says ‘not at all entertaining’) Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote an open appeal on X, alleging her friend was shot dead in the US(Instagram)

Her appeal

Taking to X, Devoleena stated that her friend Amarnath was shot dead on Tuesday and that his body is yet to be claimed. She also wrote that the police has not released details of the accused, writing, “My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. (sic)”

She added, “Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from kolkata. Excellent dancer , was pursuing PHD , was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. (sic)”

She wrote that the body has not been released to her friends in the US who tried to claim the body, “Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. Atleast we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi. (sic)”

No update yet

Responding to fans on Saturday, Devoleena stated that there was no update on the case or the body and that no one has responded to her appeal. “Nobody cares about it. Thats what i realised unless the person is an influencial or a VVIP. Body is not yet handed over for funeral. No updates, no information of the murderers at all. Friends in US are trying to raise funds for funeral,” she responded to a fan who claimed that hate crime was on a rise in the US.

About Devoleena

Devoleena is best known for portraying Gopi bahu in the Hindi TV show Saath Nibhaana Sathiya. She also took part in Bigg Boss 13, 14 and 15.

