Bigg Boss 17: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Vicky Jain for insulting Ankita Lokhande, says ‘not at all entertaining’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has joined many fans of Bigg Boss 17 to criticise Vicky Jain's behaviour towards his wife Ankita Lokhande on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Admitting that a difference of opinions, and banter is part of a married life, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor said humiliating and insulting the wife shouldn't be a part of a game. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Internet and Salman Khan slam ‘toxic’ Vicky Jain) Devoleena Bhattacharjee responds to fights between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Devoleena's post

Devoleena took to social media to share her views on the fights that are often seen on Bigg Boss 17. She wrote, "Husband/Wife ka mann mutau chalta rehta hai (fights keep happening between a husband and wife). But humiliating, insulting your wife every da** day is not at all entertaining nor it can't be a part of game. #BB17."

Fans' support

Several fans supported Devoleena's post. One of them wrote, "Yes I also feel the same.. People should maintain the respect and dignity of their relationship. No game should be above." Another one commented, "Wahi toh every damn day? Thik h kbhi kabar arguments ho jaye but roz roz wo bhi I think love marriage? Mujhe toh ab fake lagne lag gya inka roz ka drama (True, it happens every day. Occasional arguments are understandable but every day, and in love marriage? I now think it is all fake)."

She also responded to a fan who wrote, "It was humiliating to watch how he was treating Ankita yesterday." The actor replied with: "Absolutely. And it's happening everyday."

Vicky and Ankita on Bigg Boss 17

After being the Insta-worthy couple, Ankita and Vicky are often seen fighting on the new season of Bigg Boss. Fans of the show have shared several videos from the Bigg Boss 17 live feed that show Vicky degrading and insulting Ankita inside the house. Vicky even told her once that she ‘could not’ give him anything in life, and asked for some peace of mind.

Devoleena's support for Ankita

Last week, Devoleena had extended her support to Ankita when the latter spoke up against slamming TV actors. "Glad #AnkitaLokhande confronted it. Har dusre teesra ko TV actors se sote jaagte khaate sirf problems hai. But sabko ana TV mein hi hai (Everyone has a problem with TV actors but they keep coming back)." Earlier this month, Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi got into a war of words. Khanzaadi told Ankita ‘main TV nahi karti’ (I do not work for the TV).

