Devoleena Bhattacharya on rumours of her wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2: ‘Forget it like it's a nightmare'

Devoleena Bhattacharya has made it very clear that she does not want to be a part of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a contestant. When one of her fans asked her about the speculations around her making a wild card entry on the show, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya had a hilarious response for them. (Also read: Devoleena reacts as people try to give ‘love jihad’ spin to Jad-Akanksha's kiss) Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be a wild card entry on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Devoleena quashes rumours

A Twitter handle shared a report speculating her entry on the ongoing show and Devoleena was quick to respond with, "Mera picha chodne ka kya loge (What will it take for you to leave me alone)?" She also posted laughing and face-palm emojis on her tweet. One of her fans reacted to her tweets and asked for clarification: "So you are entering in BbOTT Devo? Mat karna Yeh baala season bahut boring haii dekhaa nhi... Maine (Please do not, this season is boring, I do not want to watch at all)!"

Devoleena's recent tweets.

Devoleena then responded to the query and wrote her fans should not even dream of her entering Bigg Boss OTT 2, "No no not at all. Koi sapna bhi dekhe toh bura sapna samajh kar bhul jao (Please forget it like it's a nightmare). But stop spreading false news yaar." She also responded to many fans in the comment section.

'Don't need such a hype'

One of them suggested she should enjoy the hype that such rumours bring and the actor wrote, “Aise hypes nahi chaiye. Bakhs do mujhe (I do not need such hype, spare me).” She posted smileys when someone suggested she could charge ₹1 crore for her stint on the show.

Devoleena also wrote, “Nahi chalega. Tum kamao khush raho. Main bohot khush hoon. Bhagwan ne kaafi diya hai aur abhi bhi kripa banaye rakhe hai (Won't work for me, you earn your money and stay happy. I am happy. God has given me enough and continues to shower me with his mercy and blessings).”

Devoleena in Bigg Boss

Devoleena first appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant but had to take an early exit due to medical reasons. Later, she appeared on Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant.

