Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged, says Asim Riaz; Shehnaaz Gill’s brother reacts: 'Some people still...'

It has been three years since Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 win, following which the late actor as well as Shehnaaz Gill, who were seen together on the Salman Khan-hosted show gained an ardent fan following. Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of the season. Now, in a new interview, Asim has alleged that Sidharth, who died in 2021, won the show after the makers of Bigg Boss changed the format of the show last minute, and made sure that only Sidharth won. Also read: Sidharth Shukla ends rivalry with Asim Riaz, congratulates him for making it to ‘most desirable’ list

Asim's statement has not only been slammed by fans of the late actor, but also Shehnaaz's brother. Some felt that Asim should not have spoken about Sidharth Shukla winning the trophy unfairly since he is no more.

A clip that has been doing the rounds on social media shows Asim Riaz telling Siddharth Kannan during a recent interview, "Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn't want to make me win... they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran... jeetana hai jeetao jisko (The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win, they opened voting in a new way just so Sidharth could win). Come on man, just say you don't want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it.. whatever. But I was like... okay." The video appears to have also caught the attention of Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha, who tweeted, "Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai (there is only one lion)."

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Asim Riaz also recalled how Sidharth came in his dream before the actor's death. Asim said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it had happened). I had a call from one of my cousins; Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (he asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.” He added, “I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din (I didn’t have a connection with anyone else like this, as in fighting with them on some days, and being friendly on the others).”

After Sidharth died of a heart attacked in 2021, Asim Riaz, who had a tenuous relationship with the actor on Bigg Boss 13, had shared a couple of pictures of the two of them together on the show, and written in his Instagram caption, "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother… RIP Sidharth Shukla."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON