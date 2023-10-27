Bigg Boss 17: Internet and Salman Khan slam ‘toxic’ Vicky Jain as he tells Ankita ‘zindagi mein tu kuch nhi de paai’

TV star and actor Ankita Lokhande decided to enter Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. While they have been the Insta-perfect couple before the show, they are often seen fighting on Bigg Boss 17. Many videos from the Bigg Boss 17 live feed have surfaced online and show Vicky often degrading Ankita in front of other contestants. While show host Salman Khan will scold Ankita for allowing such things to happen to her, internet users are now reacting to the recurrent couple fights on the show. (Also read| Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande feels Vicky doesn't stand up for her) Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17.

Vicky's trolled for ‘toxic behaviour’

As per a new tweet, Vicky told Ankita, “Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi atleast mujhe peace of mind hi de do (You could never give me anything in life, at least give me some peace of mind).”

Most fans of the show have been criticising Vicky's behaviour on the show. One of them wrote, "#AbhinavShukla cared& loved #RubinaDilaik , #AnkitGupta had his restrictions but he also cared& loved #PriyankaChaharChoudhary ! But #VickyJain is so toxic! he said degrading things to his wife & his behaviour is soo bad with #AnkitaLokhande I feel bad for her #BB17 #BiggBoss17."

Another user wrote, "Glad that finally #SalmanKhan spoke up on the Misogynists & Derogatory comments passed every other day by #VickyJain on #AnkitaLokhande !! I'd been calling it out since long!! Husbands having superiority complex are such a Emotional Trauma!! #BiggBoss17."

Another Ankita fan also commented, “The face of a woman being insulted, vilified, degraded by her husband in front of the whole world for literally no reason ever. Watching #VickyJain and #AnkitaLokhande triggers me. Her mental health must be in shambles! #MunawarFaruqui #BiggBoss17 #BB17.”

Is it only Vicky's fault?

One user expressed doubts over the projection that only Vicky Jain is wrong in the fights. "Ye jaada ho gaya (This was too much) and #VickyJain was rude with #AnkitaLokhande today. But we are just seeing one part of their fight so we don’t know how long they were talking They are hardly seen on the LF I think the creatives are setting a narrative against Vicky cause he became very popular in the first week #BB17."

Vicky on dealing with fights inside Bigg Boss with Ankita Lokhande

Before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky had told ETimes in an interview that he'd refrain from interfering in Ankita's fights if they do not affect their relationship. He also said that they have different ways of dealing with things and they will handle their own fights while supporting each other on the show. He had also told the English daily that they are very competitive and keep fighting despite all the love that they share. "We have done a show earlier and people have seen us we do what we like. But it doesn’t mean that we are mushy all the time. We are very competitive as people. Humara khud ka andar Ek competition chalta rehta hai. We love each other a lot, we have fights also. Hum Dono apne aap mein bahut bade content hain."

