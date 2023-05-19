Devoleena Bhattacharjee responds to user who calls her marriage love jihad: 'The Kerala Story bohot hi acchi lagi'

Days after actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee said she and her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh watched The Kerala Story together, a user on Twitter criticised her for her marriage on the pretext of love jihad. Responding to it, the actor clarified called her husband a ‘true Indian Muslim.’ Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on The Kerala Story: ‘My husband is Muslim, he didn't find it offensive or against his religion' Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to husband Shanwaz Shaikh last year.

It all started when the right-wing leader, Sadhvi Prachi, posted pictures from a screening of The Kerala Story in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. She wrote, “'The Kerala Story' was shown free of cost to daughters in Haridwar.” In the comment section, someone talked about Devoleena and mentioned her husband Shanwaz Shaikh. The same user also wrote, as per Google translation, “Love Jihad is like that.”

Replying to it, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi. Main aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye the The Kerala Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko hi. TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya ? Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai (There was no need to invite me to the film screening as I and my husband had already seen it and we both liked it very much. Have you heard about a true Indian Muslim? My husband is one of them who can take a stand against wrong things and we both have the same guts).”

Previously, Devoleena had responded to a post that narrated the story of a woman, who allegedly broke up with her boyfriend after watching The Kerala Story. The actor has been tweeting in support of the film. She shared her take on the film and said, "It's not always like that. My husband is a Muslim and came with me to watch the movie and he appreciated it. He neither took it as an offence nor he felt it was against his religion. And I feel thats how every Indian should be like.” She also used the hashtag ‘The Kerala Story.’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. The actor is best known for playing the role of Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya from 2012-17.

