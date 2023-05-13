Devoleena Bhattacharjee on The Kerala Story: ‘My husband is Muslim, he didn't find it offensive or against his religion'

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Twitter and responded to a post that narrated the story of a woman, who allegedly broke up with her boyfriend after watching The Kerala Story. The Sudipto Sen-directorial has been a topic of debate since the makers dropped its trailer last month. Now Devoleena shared her take on the film and revealed that she has watched it with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh. Also read: The Kerala Story box office week 1 collection: Film crosses ₹81 crore Devoleena Bhattacharjee talk about The Kerala Story.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “It's not always like that. My husband is a Muslim and came with me to watch the movie and he appreciated it. He neither took it as an offence nor he felt it was against his religion. And I feel thats how every Indian should be like.” She used the hashtag ‘The Kerala Story.’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweets about The Kerala Story.

She replied to a post which read, “My colleague’s friend Nidhi had an interfaith affair. She casually asked her boyfriend to watch Kerala Story. He not only refused but also abused her & accused her of being Islamophobic. She got scared & asked her bf why is he being so rude & how can she be Islamophobic when she is dating a Muslim. Her bf replied if she is not Islamophobic then she should convert to Islam & marry him.”

“She agreed. But, she still wanted to see the movie. So, she went to watch the movie with my friend. Right after the movie, she called her bf & broke up. This is the impact Kerala Story is having on society. This is why they want to ban the movie. Everybody is waking up,” it concluded.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer, Shanawaz Shaikh in December last year. The actor is best known for playing the role of Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya from 2012-17.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles. A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. Later the figure in the trailer was withdrawn.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had mentioned that the film producers have published a disclaimer along with The Kerala Story. It specifically says that the film has fictionalised and is a dramatised version of events. It also added that the film doesn't claim the accuracy or factuality of historic events. The film is currently banned in West Bengal. It's also not being screened in Tamil Nadu theatres.

