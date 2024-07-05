Devoleena condemns Payal Malik for drawing comparison between their marriages: ‘Don't spread this disease in society’

This comes after Devoleena had criticised the couple for their marriage. Recently, after her eviction, Payal was asked for a response to Devoleena’s views, following which she said Devoleena has no right to comment on their relationship, while pointing out Devoleena’s own experiences of facing criticism for marrying Shanwaz.

Devoleena hits back

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Devoleena shared the clip of Payal’s statement, while expressing her thoughts.

“A person needs a higher level of knowledge to compare interfaith marriage with POLYGAMY, which I am sure intelligent people are quite aware of. And it’s not only my right, but it’s every Indian’s right to stand against such an illegal act like polygamy, which they are quite proud to flaunt on national television. Anyways, it’s a matter of individual fate,” she shared, adding, “ Just don’t make a mockery of the lives of those poor women who suffer every day and night because of this nonsense and die a little each day.”

The actor asserted, “Otherwise, do whatever you want”.

“Why stop at two? Have 2, 4, or 5 marriages. Just don't spread this disease in society. Each & Every word i said i mean it & still stand by it. And anyway its not new to me people making youtube content on me. Please do the honour,” she said.

The actor concluded, “Also even if my husband is muslim he is too loyal to his wife neither he is interested in POLYGAMY and we took 4 years to understand & then got married. Not in merely 7 days. Also in both the cases. Also a women selfrespect shouldn't be compromised. But i can feel you. I know you cant understand this. Honestly i feel pity of you. But then i guess thats how you wanted your marriage to be after seeing this. Everything could be a youtube content for you guys. But not me. So carry on. Signing off”.

Her Insta story.

The stir

In June, YouTuber Armaan Malik entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his wives Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, with his family structure creating a lot of ripples in the entertainment industry.

At that time, Devoleena had shared her viewpoint saying, “Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it’s filth. Don’t make the mistake of taking this lightly because it’s not just a reel, it’s real. I mean, I can’t even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment. I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife’s best friend. This is beyond my imagination.”

Payal’s comment

After her eviction, Payal talked about her marriage in an interview with Instant Bollywood. She said, “Sabse pehle aap yeh dekhiye aap kitne criticise hue hai aapki shaadi ko leke. Jab apne ek Muslim guy se shaadi kari thi toh aapne bhi trolling ka saamna kiya tha. Main yhi kehna chahti hu, jab hum aapke life ke baare mein kuch nahi bol rahe toh aap bhi right nahi rakhte ho hamare relation ke baare mein bolne ke liye. (Firstly, see how much you were criticized after you got married. You also faced trolls when you married a Muslim man. I just want to say, when we did not say anything about your life, it is not right for you also to comment on our relationship).”