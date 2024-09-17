Shraddha Arya on announcing first pregnancy with husband Rahul Nagal: We are extremely happy and emotional

Actor Shraddha Arya recently announced her first pregnancy with husband Rahul Nagal and they couldn't be "happier and excited" about the news. Talking to us exclusively, she reveals that she had to break the news to him over the phone. "It was 6 am in the morning when I found out and obviously I couldn’t hold the news in and called Rahul immediately. He had an early work meeting that morning. He picked up the call and per usual asked if it was anything urgent..and I said..'We are going to be mom and dad'," adding, "There was silence on the call for a bit and then he immediately excused himself from everyone and asked me to repeat what I just said. His joy and excitement was palpable even over the phone. He kept saying how he wished he was there to hug me. Even though we were miles apart, it felt like we shared that moment together. We both got extremely happy and emotional." Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Ask about her health and the trimester she is in, and the 37-year-old says, "I’m just making sure both my physical and mental health are in good shape, as this will impact my ability to care for the child. I’m in my happy trimester!"

How are they prepping for the new phase of parenthood? "We’ve been doing a lot of research, reading books, etc. I’m taking prenatal yoga classes as well. But, we also remind ourselves that no amount of preparation will make everything perfect, so we’re learning to go with the flow too," the actor emphasises.

"My career has been such a big part of my life. But now, I’m also thinking about how to create space for motherhood without losing sight of my passions. I’ve always admired moms who can juggle both, and I hope to find that balance as well," Arya further adds.

Elated about the feeling of being a first time mum, she shares, "I can’t wait to experience all the firsts—the first smile, first laugh, and first steps. I’m also excited to see how being a mother will change me. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready for the love and growth that comes with it."