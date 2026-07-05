AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal alleges ‘cover-up’ in Ram Mandir donation theft case, targets PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal accuses PM Modi of protecting influential figures in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the resignations, arrests and investigations linked to the alleged “chanda-chori” (donation theft) case at the Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir were intended only to “mislead the public”.
Addressing a press conference during his visit to Goa, Kejriwal questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was protecting influential individuals allegedly connected to irregularities related to land deals, construction contracts and donation management at the temple.
AAP questions SIT, arrests and resignations
Kejriwal claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), FIR and arrests made in the case lacked credibility and were merely “cosmetic measures”.
“They have now registered a ‘farzi’ FIR and arrested eight low-level employees who merely counted cash,” he alleged.
The AAP chief claimed that despite reports of missing cash, ornaments and other valuables, only limited recoveries had been made. He further alleged that police had not sought custody of the arrested persons for detailed interrogation.
Questioning the functioning of the SIT, Kejriwal said it had allegedly informed AAP MP Sanjay Singh that investigation into land transactions was outside its jurisdiction.
“If it is not investigating the land scam or the construction scam, what is it investigating?” he asked.
Kejriwal also alleged that an earlier SIT formed in 2021 over land transactions had yielded no visible outcome.
Allegations over land deals and temple management
Kejriwal referred to previously reported allegations surrounding land purchases connected to the Shri Ram Mandir Trust. He claimed that certain land parcels were bought at significantly higher prices shortly after being purchased by intermediaries.
He further alleged that engineers involved in temple construction had raised concerns about commissions being sought during tender allocation.
The AAP convenor questioned how the Prime Minister could have remained unaware of alleged irregularities, given that the trust had been constituted under the Centre’s supervision and included individuals appointed by the government.
“PM Modi himself constituted the Trust, and every member of it is his own chosen person,” he said.
Kejriwal also referred to claims regarding missing valuables, deleted CCTV footage and alleged theft incidents captured on surveillance cameras.
During the press conference, he alleged that people across the country, including in Goa, felt hurt by the reports related to the temple.
He further criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that despite frequently referring to Shri Ram and the Ram Mandir in speeches, he had not visited the temple for darshan since its inauguration.
There was no immediate response from the BJP or the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust regarding the allegations made by Kejriwal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More