Gavi shuts down Cristiano Ronaldo critics with bold FIFA World Cup verdict: ‘He can make the difference’

Gavi rushed to Cristiano Ronaldo's defence with a response to his critics ahead of Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter against Portugal. The Spanish midfielder claimed that Ronaldo is still crucial to Portugal, and that the criticism usually comes from people who are not on his team. Gavi defended Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. (AFP)

The 41-year-old has been facing plenty of criticism lately, with many fans and former players urging Roberto Martinez to bench him. Ronaldo has been in Portugal's starting line-up throughout their campaign and hasn't been dropped yet. Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opener, and Ronaldo had a poor outing, failing to outfox the AFCON side's resolute defence.

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He scored a brace against Uzbekistan but once again failed to perform in their final group game against Colombia, which ended in a goalless draw. His brace against Uzbekistan made him Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing Eusebio's record of 9.

He did manage to score a goal in their Round of 32 showdown vs Croatia, converting a penalty in the second half, which sparked a comeback.

‘Cristiano is one of the best players in history’ Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Gavi was asked for his opinion on the criticism directed at Ronaldo. "I always hear that, but from people who are not on his team, from fans. Those who are on his team will have magnificent respect for him. Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players in history and he can make the difference at any moment," he said.

Meanwhile, Gavi has also been criticised lately. His aggressive approach has impressed fans a lot. "Yes, perhaps many people are waiting for me because I'm a player who goes into tackles hard, and perhaps many people don't like that type of player. I always consider myself a very complete player, with many facets to my game. My best qualities are that competitiveness, that intensity I have on the field. I'll never change. I know there will always be people waiting," he said.

“I've said a couple of times that I'm here for and to help the team. I know the confidence the coach has in me, he’s always had it. As I tell him, I'm there for him and for the team when he needs me. This is a World Cup and World Cups are won by those who are together in good times and bad. We have a very large squad and at any time any player can come out to contribute that grain of sand,” he added.