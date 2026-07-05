Global Passport Index: How it ranks passports and why India is 125th

India's ranking in the Global Passport Index (GPI) has slipped to 125th spot, one rank drop from last year, in the fifth annual edition published by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS). India is flanked by Namibia at the 124th spot and Azerbaijan at the 126th spot. The report ranks 197 countries, with nine European nations being among top 10. Indian passport (Getty Images)

Singapore is the sole Asian passport to have made it to the top 20 of the list that evaluates passports based on parametres linked to enhanced mobility, investment, and quality of living. Unlike the GPI, many passport rankings mainly measure visa-free travel as the criteria for ranking.

Where is India, as per Global Passport Index? India stands at the 125th position on a list of 197 countries on the Global Passport Index list. Though it has fallen one rank from last year, it has improved from 127th in 2021, when the ranking was first started. India's composite score also reached a five-year high of 45.1.

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The Indian passport offers visa-free access to 26 countries, the report notes.

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free or obtain a visa on arrival in destinations including Bhutan, Jamaica, Macau, Nepal, Palestine, Tunisia, Angola and Barbados.

However, Indian citizens still need a visa to visit around 88 destinations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Andorra and the United Arab Emirates.

India's position in comparison with other Asian passports The Indian passport does not feature in the list of top five passports. The top Asian passports include Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

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In the overall ranking, India's neighbour stands at 188th position, Bangladesh on 166, Sri Lanka on 141, Nepal on 164, Bhutan on 132 and China on 104th spot.

If we look at the Asian countries only, India stands on 29th spot.

What is Global Passport Index? The latest Global Passport Index report ranks passports not only on the ease of international travel but also on the benefits they offer for living, working and investing in other countries.

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Rather than ranking passports only by travel freedom, the Global Passport Index measures them across three key categories: Enhanced Mobility (50 per cent), Investment (25 per cent) and Quality of Living (25 per cent). These are based on 14 separate indicators.

The Indian passport secured 118th place in the Quality of Living Index, improving by 11 positions from 129th last year. The index measures six major aspects that determine a country's quality of life and account for 25 per cent of the overall score. According to the report, it also considers factors such as healthcare, education and personal safety.

India was ranked 94th in the Investment Index, moving up three places from 97th in the previous edition.