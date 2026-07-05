Body of 12-year-old rape and murder victim recovered in Bengal's Baruipur: Police

The body of a 12-year-old girl was recovered Sunday morning from a pond near her home at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a day after she was allegedly kidnapped and raped, police said. Police have arrested the accused and have launched an investigation. (PTI/Representative)

Police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and an investigation is underway. Her family told the police that she left home Saturday afternoon to buy food but never returned. The family alleged that four people kidnapped her.

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Roads and railway tracks blocked, locals demand justice “Local people went on a rampage around 11am when the body was recovered and assaulted four people on suspicion that they committed the crime,” a Baruipur police officer said requesting anonymity.

“The residents also blocked roads and the local railway track demanding justice for the victim and attacked police and Central paramilitary personnel who tried to remove the blockades,” the officer said.

“Several police personnel were injured in stone pelting and one of them was shifted from Baruipur hospital to Kolkata for treatment,” he added.

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Inspector general of police, South Bengal range, Kankar Prasad Barui along with a team rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

“We have told the victim’s family that none would be spared. All those involved in the crime will be arrested. An investigation has started,” Barui said.

The victim’s body was taken to the Baruipur hospital for post-mortem examination.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari inquired about the situation and spoke with the victim’s father over the phone.

“The CM assured me that the culprits would be arrested and punished. I demanded that they should be hanged. He asked me to go to Bhabani Bhawan (the state CID headquarters) on Tuesday. I am satisfied with the administration,” the victim’s father said.