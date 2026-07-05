India ranks 125th in Global Passport Index 2026, slips one spot from last year

The Indian passport ranked 125th in the fifth annual edition of the Global Passport Index (GPI), published by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS), slipping one position from its overall ranking in 2025 and moving up by just two places over the past five years. The Indian passport moved up by just two places over the past five years in the Global Passport Index (GPI). (File Image/Getty)

Namibia ranked just above India at the 124th spot, while Azerbaijan ranked one spot below India at the 126th spot.

Unlike many passport rankings that mainly measure visa-free travel, the Global Passport Index assesses the overall strength of a passport by considering factors such as global mobility, investment potential and quality of life.

India ranks 125th in Global Passport Index According to the fifth edition of the Global Passport Index, India was ranked 125th among 197 countries. The country slipped from 124th place in 2025 but improved from 127th in 2021. Its composite score also reached a five-year high of 45.1.

The report says that the Indian passport offers visa-free access to 26 countries.

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free or obtain a visa on arrival in destinations including Bhutan, Jamaica, Macau, Nepal, Palestine, Tunisia, Angola and Barbados.

However, Indian citizens still need a visa to visit around 88 destinations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Andorra and the United Arab Emirates.

What is Global Passport Index? The latest Global Passport Index report ranks passports not only on the ease of international travel but also on the benefits they offer for living, working and investing in other countries.

Rather than ranking passports only by travel freedom, the Global Passport Index measures them across three key categories: Enhanced Mobility (50 per cent), Investment (25 per cent) and Quality of Living (25 per cent). These are based on 14 separate indicators.

Enhanced Mobility Index: India ranks 136th India was placed 136th in the Enhanced Mobility Index, one position lower than its ranking last year.

This category, which accounts for 50 per cent of the overall score, measures the travel advantages a passport offers. It also considers how attractive a destination country is by taking into account its quality of life.

Quality of Living Index: India ranks 118th In the latest rankings, the Indian passport secured 118th place in the Quality of Living Index, improving by 11 positions from 129th last year.

The index measures six major aspects that determine a country's quality of life and account for 25 per cent of the overall score. According to the report, it also considers factors such as healthcare, education and personal safety.

Investment Index: India ranks 94th India was ranked 94th in the Investment Index, moving up three places from 97th in the previous edition.

The Investment Index evaluates a country's economy as a destination for investment and business opportunities.

Countries with strong and growing economies receive higher scores, while personal taxation is also factored into the assessment. This category makes up 25 per cent of the overall score, the report says.

Who topped the list? A look at top 10 rankings The Global Passport Index ranked Sweden as the world's strongest passport. The top 10 rankings are:

1. Sweden

2. Switzerland

3. Finland

4. Germany

5. The Netherlands

5. Denmark

7. Ireland

8. United Kingdom

9. Norway

10. Singapore